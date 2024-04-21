Dinesh Karthik receives stern counter-reply from Tom Moody after RCB star says he is ready for T20 World Cup

With Dinesh Karthik raising his stocks in the Indian Premier League season 2024 ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, former Australian cricketer Tom Mody has weighed in on the selection case of the veteran Indian batter. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter will be 39 when Rohit Sharma's India launch its bid for a second ICC World Cup title in the shortest format. The 2024 edition of the ICC event will get underway days after the conclusion of the IPL 2024. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik greets spectators as he walks back to the pavilion(AFP)

Power-hitter Karthik sealed his World Cup ticket after a blockbuster season with RCB in the IPL 2022. Karthik was one of two wicketkeepers in the Indian squad alongside Rishabh Pant at the T20 World Cup hosted by Australia. Showing no signs of slowing down at the IPL 2024, Karthik is believed to be back in the reckoning for the vacant wicketkeeper post on the Indian side.

'Dinesh Karthik will have to resign'

Discussing Karthik's intriguing case before RCB squared off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Moody said that the senior batter will have to resign as a part-time commentator to make himself available. "Well, I think, firstly, I think that Dinesh Karthik will have to resign his commentary commitments for the World Cup to make himself available for the Indian team," Moody told Jio Cinema.

How has Karthik performed at IPL 2024?

Karthik earlier hinted that the IPL 2024 will be his final season in the world's richest T20 league. Karthik is the third-highest run-getter for RCB at the IPL. The 38-year-old has smashed 226 runs for Faf du Plessis' men this season. The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter is striking the batt at 205.45. Nicknamed DK, the RCB star has aced the finisher's role by batting at No. 6,7 and 8 positions for the Bengaluru heavyweights.

Karthik is 100% ready for T20 World Cup

“At this stage in my life, it’s been the greatest feeling for me to represent India. I am very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life than representing India at this T20 World Cup. I also feel there are three very honest, stable people at the helm who will decide what the best team for India will be at the World Cup- Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid. I am completely with them and I respect any decision they take. All I can say I am 100% ready and I’ll do whatever I can to be on that flight of the T20 World Cup,” Karthik told reports ahead of RCB's match against KKR in Kolkata.