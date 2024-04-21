IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru desperate to fight back vs strong Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB IPL Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: After horrible performances in the first half of the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be desperate to bounce back and keep their hopes alive in the playoffs race. Faf du Plessis and Co. have already lost six matches out of 7 and now every game for them is a knockout. The batting unit has failed to put up a collective efforts in the middle as only Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik are the only batters who have displayed some consistency with the bat. Skipper Faf du Plessis also failed to make an impact with the bat and his captaincy also came under the scanners....Read More
Meanwhile, the bowling unit has flopped miserably for RCB this season as they are yet to finalise their combination. In their last match, RCB faced embarrassment against Sunrisers Hyderabad as Pat Cummins and Co. hammered them and posted the highest score in IPL history - 287.
Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided to take a mental health break and missed the last match against SRH. He has been in horrible form this season and managed just 32 runs in six innings with an average of 5.33. Recently, he has also revealed that he is also nursing a "hip strain" and is unlikely to return for his team's away IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.
With five consecutive defeats, the bottom-ranked RCB now confront the daunting task of winning their remaining seven games to keep their playoff prospects alive.
The batting unit depends heavily on Kohli who is the leading run-getter this season thus far with 361 runs at 72.20. The lack of support from the other end has also impacted his strike rate. Du Plessis has been their next best batter with 232 runs, but it's seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Karthik, who has been phenomenal in his final IPL season.
The veteran has amassed 226 runs at a strike-rate of 205-plus and in the monstrous chase against SRH, it was his 35-ball 83 that gave them hope of scripting an improbable win before they fell short by 25 runs.
Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will also look to get back to winning ways after a last-ball defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the last match. They have slipped to the third spot on the points table with 8 points in 6 matches.
The biggest threat for RCB will be Narine, not just with the ball but also with the bat at the top of the order.
Narine has been in terrific form with the bat and scored a brilliant century in the last match against RR which was also his maiden in the shortest format. The left-handed batter is KKR's leading run-getter this season with 276 runs at an incredible strike rate of over 187.
The next best KKR batter is his opening partner Phil Salt, who has struck at a rate of 151-plus. With a maiden fifty to his name, youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has impressed with his batting.
However, the likes of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell have got limited opportunities but the duo has managed to mark an impact with small cameos at the fag end of the innings.
Meanwhile, skipper Shreyas Iyer has some crucial contributions with the bat but he hasn't looked in full control and his strike rate has also been an area of concern for the side.
Dinesh Karthik - The Saviour
Dinesh Karthik has been the lone warrior for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season in the lower-middle order. The veteran wicketkeeper fought a lone battle in a couple of matches to give RCB a fighting chance but the lack of support from the other end hurt the team He has scored 226 runs in seven matches at an average of 75.33 with a strike rate of 205.45. He has struck two half-centuries, with the best score of 83. He has carried an inconsistent RCB line-up along with star batter Virat Kohli also coming up with some impressive innings.
Glenn Maxwell expected to miss out again
Glenn Maxwell, who missed the last match against SRH citing a mental health break, is expected to be on the bench once again on Sunday. Maxwell has revealed that he is also nursing a "hip strain" and is unlikely to return for his team's away IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday. The star all-rounder has been in horrible form this season and managed just 32 runs in six innings with an average of 5.33. He has already registered three ducks this season and struggled miserably against both spinners and pacers.
All eyes on Virat Kohli
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB IPL Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to rely heavily on Virat Kohli in the batting department as he has been the leading run-getter at the moment with 361 runs at 72.20. However, minimal support from the other end has impacted his strike rate in the middle overs which has put him under the scanners this season. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on him once again when he enter the Eden Gardens on Sunday for the mega clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.
