Is Stormy Daniels hush money case causing more stress in Trump and Melania marriage? Ex-aide reveals…

Amid Donald Trump's looming trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, Melania Trump's ex-aide shed light on the 45th US President and his spouse's marital life. Calling Melania a "very independent and strong woman", Stephanie Grisham described an incident when the former first lady refused to walk out with Donald Trump.(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Stephanie Grisham hinted that the case could cause stress in the couple's marriage, adding that she spent a lot of time with Melania when news about Stormy Daniel, who claims to have had an affair with Trump, broke out.

"I spent a ton of time with her when the news was breaking about Stormy Daniels. And she didn’t take it lightly at all," said Grisham who served as chief of staff to Melania before becoming White House press secretary under the Trump administration.

While Melania was taking care of their child Barron Trump, tensions in the White House also resulted from additional accusation of the ex-president's affair with Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, she added.

Calling Melania a "very independent and strong woman", the ex-aide described an incident when the former first lady refused to walk out with Trump.

“We went to the State of the Union separately. She refused to walk out to Marine One with him because she didn’t want to be like Hillary Clinton and standing by her man,” Grisham said

She expressed her belief that Melania will "push" Trump to testify in public during the hush money trial, which is scheduled to start next week.

Stressing that the situation is “very embarrassing” and “humiliating” for Melania, Grisham said: “And I can guarantee you that she’s not happy right now and that he’s quite worried about that.”

Alvin Bragg, the district attorney for Manhattan, filed an indictment against Trump in April 2023. According to the charges, Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election." He also accused Trump of giving Daniels hush money.

The trial is scheduled to start on Monday, and Trump has persisted in denying any wrongdoing in the case.

Melania Trump makes rare at Trump's Palm Beach fundraiser

Since leaving the White House, the former first lady has limited her public and social media presence.

Trump, however, declared that she will soon hit the campaign trail amid queries from their fans and supporters that "where is Melania?"

Melania made a rare appearance on April 6 at a Trump's presidential campaign fundraiser that allegedly raised over $50 million. However, she opted to remain silent and made no public comments.

While leaving a polling place in Palm Beach, Florida, with Trump last month, Melania told reporters to “stay tuned” for her comeback to the campaign trail.