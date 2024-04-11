‘Had my head examined’: Trump faces intense backlash for insulting Jewish and Black voters who support Biden

Former US President Donald Trump blasted incumbent Joe Biden over the current situation in Palestine and targeted Jewish voters for backing the Democrat ahead of the November elections. "Any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat or votes for Biden should have their head examined," former ex-president Donald Trump said.(AP)

Speaking in Atlanta, the presumptive GOP nominee questioned the mental fitness of the Jewish people who support Biden and framed 2024 presidential elections a referendum on the strength of Christianity in the United States.

Trump, who received immense backing of white Christian conservatives in the 2016 elections, said: “Biden has totally lost control of the Israel situation. He has totally abandoned Israel. And frankly, he is a low-IQ individual."

"Any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat or votes for Biden should have their head examined," he added.

Earlier, in an interview to Real America’s Voice on Monday, Trump claimed that Black and Jewish voters “vote for the Democrat” by habit.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Biden does not love Israel and, frankly, should be spoken to,” he said, asking that “How a Jewish person can vote for Biden – or a Democrat."

Responding to Trump's remarks, Biden's campaign accused the ex-President of threatening Jewish-Americans voters, stating that he uses division and hate as political weapons to seek power.

“Jewish Americans do not need to be ‘spoken to’ or threatened by Donald Trump. This is what Trump does, using division and hate as political weapons while seeking power for himself. Voters of all stripes will reject his chaos, violence and unhinged threats once again in November," said Biden spokesman James Singer.

Trump portrays White House race as a Christian battle

Trump's remarks follow Biden's last week warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the IDF airstrike that killed humanitarian aid workers in Gaza.

In Georgia, Trump reinforced his Christian base by calling November 5th “the most important day in the history” of the the United States and stressed that "it’s going to be Christian Visibility Day".

"Christians are going to come out, and they're going to vote like never before," he said.

Trump faces heat from Jewish community for invoking antisemitic tropes

Trump has previously stereotyped Jewish voters in public by conflating the political views of American Jews with those of the Israeli government.

Last month, he asserted Jewish people who “votes for Democrats hates their religion and Israel". The Republican leader went on to add that they should "be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed.”

In a statement on X, Halie Soifer, the CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, clapped back at Trump, stating that "the vast majority of Jewish voters supported Biden in 2020 and will do so again in 2024."

"American Jews aren't voting for Biden "out of habit" and every time Trump talks to -- or about us -- he invokes antisemitic tropes," she added.

Amy Spitalnick, the CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, said in a tweet that Trump has "repeatedly turned to the 'bad,' 'disloyal' Jews trope."

“It’s antisemitic & dangerous on multiple levels: playing into dual loyalty by conflating Jews & Israel, justifying attacks on “bad” Jews, and further normalizing Trump’s own embrace of antisemitic extremists.”

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) rejected Trump's comment and recalled the former president's 2022 meeting with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West, both of whom have faced intense backlash for their antisemitic remarks.

“Had my head examined. All is well,” Moskowitz wrote in a post on X. “I appreciate the President's concern. When is Trump having dinner with Kayne and Nick Fuentes again?”