Donald Trump reportedly plans federal investigations of Joe Biden if he gets another term in the White House

According to a report by Axios, a news outlet, this November, if former US President Donald Trump manages to get another term in the White House, he will focus on federal investigations and prosecutions of the current US President Joe Biden and his family. What's next for Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden? Axios explores the possibility of federal investigations and prosecutions looming on the horizon. (AP Photo, File)(AP)

A source ‘close to the Trump campaign’ stated, “Everything you have seen from the Biden Department of Justice you can expect to see from the Trump DoJ.”

Another ‘Trump ally’ suggested that the current federal charges against Trump set a precedent for prosecuting Biden.

Despite facing 44 federal criminal charges himself – 40 related to retaining classified information and four linked to attempts to overturn the 2020 election – the 45th US President remains a strong contender for the Republican nomination.

While he could potentially dismiss the federal charges or pardon himself if re-elected, he would still have to contend with state charges, particularly in New York, where he literally swimming into legal jeopardy.

Trump is swimming into legal woes

New York appeal court has escalated the civil cases against Trump for allegations which include fraud in tax return and defamation based on rape allegations. Despite the bright side of the whole ordeal, Trump still managed to clinch his nomination to challenge Biden in November.

While Trump continues to be entangled in a myriad of legal issues, Biden, who was once vice president under Barack Obama, was investigated for retaining classified information, yet nobody was prosecuted against him.

Trump, on the other hand, faced impeachment twice during his presidency – once for allegedly seeking dirt on political opponents, including Biden and for his alleged part in the incitement of the Justice on Capitol Hill.

House Republicans have attempted to impeach Biden over alleged corruption involving his son, Hunter Biden, but these efforts have been mired in chaos.

However, a former legal aide, Mike Davis, insists that the Bidens are guilty of “illegal foreign corruption” and argues that Trump's Justice Department should take action. “The Biden justice department will not do anything about it, so the Trump 47 justice department should,” he said.

Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland who served as a manager in Trump's second impeachment, criticized Republicans: “In saying that they are going to enable Donald Trump’s criminal vengeance campaign, [Republicans] are taking this from a farce to tragedy.”