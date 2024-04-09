US efforts to cease fire in Gaza hit a dead end as Benjamin Netanyahu sets date for Rafah Invasion

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the date is set for Israel to launch an invasion in Rafah. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden, left, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Miriam Alster/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

In a video address, Netanyahu said, “This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen - there is a date.” without specifying the exact timing of the proposed offensive.

“We are working to achieve our goals all the time...primarily releasing all our hostages and achieving total victory.”

The Israeli Prime Minister's declaration comes as representatives from Hamas reject a ceasefire proposal presented by Israel in Cairo, the place for US-mediated truce negotiations.

Rafah, located in the south of Gaza, has the biggest concentration of over one million civilians, who are now suffering from a cutoff of crucial resources like food, water and shelter.

Despite warnings from Western leaders and the UN about the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe, Israel is considering launching a ground assault on Hamas militants in Rafah.

Israel had initially agreed to send its war strategists to Washington to discuss the proposed offensive but called off the trip in protest against the US decision not to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

While Netanyahu expressed disappointment over the US abstention, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant engaged in discussions with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

Netanyahu maintains that an attack on Rafah is necessary to eliminate Hamas control of Gaza, but the US opposes such an invasion, citing concerns about the safety of Palestinian civilians in Rafah.

Netanyahu conveyed a message to Hamas, stating, “Don’t bet on this [United Nations] pressure [for a cease-fire]. It’s not going to work.”

The Israeli PM said the Security Council vote “encouraged Hamas to take a hard line and to believe that international pressure will prevent Israel”