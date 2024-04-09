France, Egypt, Jordan warn Israel against Rafah assault
AFP |
Apr 09, 2024 02:46 AM IST
They urged that a UN Security Council call for a ceasefire "be fully implemented without further delay".
The leaders of France, Egypt and Jordan warned Israel on Monday against launching a threatened offensive against the southern Gaza city of Rafah, urging an "immediate" ceasefire in its war on Hamas.
"We warn against the dangerous consequences of an Israeli offensive on Rafah," said a joint editorial published in several newspapers by France's President Emmanuel Macron, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II.
Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
They urged that a UN Security Council call for a ceasefire "be fully implemented without further delay".
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now! Get Latest World News, Solar Eclipse 2024 Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Share this article