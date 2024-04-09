 France, Egypt, Jordan warn Israel against Rafah assault | World News - Hindustan Times
France, Egypt, Jordan warn Israel against Rafah assault

AFP |
Apr 09, 2024 02:46 AM IST

They urged that a UN Security Council call for a ceasefire "be fully implemented without further delay".

The leaders of France, Egypt and Jordan warned Israel on Monday against launching a threatened offensive against the southern Gaza city of Rafah, urging an "immediate" ceasefire in its war on Hamas.

Palestinians who had taken refuge in Rafah in the Gaza Strip leave the city to return to Khan Yunis (AFP)
Palestinians who had taken refuge in Rafah in the Gaza Strip leave the city to return to Khan Yunis (AFP)

"We warn against the dangerous consequences of an Israeli offensive on Rafah," said a joint editorial published in several newspapers by France's President Emmanuel Macron, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

