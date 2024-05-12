Bill Maher declares Stormy Daniels a ‘bad witness’ in Trump trial, calls her out for changing story

Comedian and Real Time host Bill Maher rehashed an old interview memory shared with adult film actress Stormy Daniels, claiming she hasn't been entirely truthful in her Trump trial testimony. HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher'(Janet Van Ham / HBO)

Speaking out during a Friday panel discussion, Maher also pointed out that prosecutors “blew it at every turn” during the Donald Trump Manhattan trial. Reiterating his frustration with how “Democrats… had four years to put Trump on trial,” he pointed out how the seeming pushback on criminal charges against the ex-president will come back to haunt them.

Moreover, with Trump's classified records trial, which was set to commence on May 20, now postponed, and other developments around the Georgia case emerging, the comedian couldn't hold back his piping hot address during the recent Real Time With Bill Maher episode. The HBO host was initially holding on to the commencement of the trial to change the presidential election race's gameboard. However, with Daniels' alleged new claims making headlines, the Trump critic fears the scene may not turn out to be as he previously predicted.

Two weeks ago, he said, “This one, I got to say I was always against [it] because I thought of all the ones you're bringing, this is the least serious… Now I think Trump could lose.” He believed that with the trial beginning, the presidential election gameboard would turn over. He previously remarked, “A number of independents, a significant number, and Republicans say their vote will change if he is a convicted criminal. And he'll look like a loser, not that he doesn't already, but you know.”

However, in the latest episode of his HBO show, Maher expressed his rising concerns, with how Daniels handled the situation. Quipping “It's Stormy or bust,” he eventually levied accusations against the adult film actress's alleged unreliability; he called her out as a “bad witness.”

Bill Maher calls out Stormy Daniels amid Trump trial

He replayed his clips of a 2018 interview with Danielsto support his claims. Therein, they bring up her alleged affair with Trump, though denied by the former president. And now, Maher can't trust her words either.

At the time, Maher hoped to confirm Daniels' statement that it was not a “Me Too case.” She affirmed, “It's not a Me Too Case.” Furthermore, she added in the 2018 interview that she “wasn't assaulted… attacked, or raped, or coerced or blackmailed.”

Daniels even goes to the far extent of explaining why her case was clubbed into that category in the first place. “They tried to shove me in the Me Too box to further their agenda.” She continued, “And first of all, I didn't want to be part of that because it's not the truth and I'm not a victim in that regard.”

Switching back to the present, Maher foregrounded how Daniels has switched up her narrative in the ongoing trial. “That's not what she's saying now,” he said.

Instead, Maher drew attention to how the changed story had her focussing on statements like, “he was bigger and blocking the way,” all “buzzwords” associated with the Me Too allegations. Also, emphasizing her words, “There was an imbalance of power…” and “My hands were shaking so hard” or that she “blacked out,” Maher didn't agree with the altered testimony. He went on, "Blacked out? She's a porn star!… Do you really think she blacked out? A porn star is used to having sex with people she doesn't [like]… I just think she's not a good witness."

In another video from the episode, Maher wondered, “What we'll do if he (Trump) wins.” He ultimately mulled, “My guess is we'll keep on living. Trump could absolutely blow up the world on Day 1 of term 2. He's a dangerous, erratic, insane, awful person, and I'd love to get him not elected.”