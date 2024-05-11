Donald Trump clears the air on considering Nikki Haley for VP ahead of US elections: ‘I wish…’

Former US president Donald Trump rejected the reports of planning to name former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as his running mate in 2024 presidential race. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday, Donald Trump wrote: “Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well!”(AP)

This development comes after Axios reported, citing some sources familiar to the situation, that Haley was vying for Trump's vice presidential nomination.

Earlier, both GOP leaders faced a contentious primary battle and Haley has not endorsed Trump even after withdrawing from the race. Many of her supporters remain cautious of Trump's candidacy for the role of president. This comes as a warning sign for the ex-president as he attempts to unite Republicans ahead of the White House elections in November.

Reacting to his post, one X user wrote, "thank God", while another commented, "Vivek (Ramaswamy) please".

True MAGA Republican deserves Trump ticket: Steve Banon

Few months back, Steve Bannon also hit back at such reports and targeted Haley as "establishment neocon".

Bannon, who served as White House chief strategist in the Trump Administration, argued that only True MAGA Republican deserves Trump ticket.

"If Nikki Haley is in this administration, in any capacity, it will fail. Well, she's a viper. She's a viper. And once she gets in there, she'll try to run it as prime minister. She'll try to be Dick Cheney," Bannon had stated.

He further called the report a "spin from her donors and some Republican operatives around Trump."

Can Nikki Haley help Trump garnering huge support of voters?

Haley continues to receive a substantial share of votes in primaries across the United States. She received 22 per cent in Indiana's primary this Thursday, after withdrawing from the campaign more than two months ago.

Choosing a running mate who can appeal to Republican voters who support Haley could assist Trump in the presidential race. According to some experts, Haley herself may be the ideal candidate to do so. However, many of Trump's MAGA supporters turned against Haley during the primary, and electing her for a potential VP position could alienate his base.

While Trump has ruled out Haley as his VP, his "wish her well" statements appear to indicate that he is ready to patch wounds and rally her supporters behind his candidacy.

Meanwhile, Trump spokesperson Brian Hughes stated that only ex-president will decide whether a candidate for "VP is in or out", adding that anyone who claims to "know who he will choose is lying".