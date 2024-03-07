Joe Biden seeks ‘common ground’ with Nikki Haley’s base after former UN ambassador drops from the race

On Super Tuesday night, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley withdrew her name from the presidential race, and US President Joe Biden cunningly took that chance to reach out to her supporters, asking them to back him in the coming general election. ‘There is a place for you here,' Biden assures Haley backers(AFP/AP)

The 46th US President made his intentions very, very clear, stating, “Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I know there is a lot we won't agree on,” the President went on. He expressed optimism in finding “common ground” on the “fundamental issues” such as preserving democracy and NATO, and confronting foreign adversaries.

ALSO READ| Will billionaire Elon Musk bankroll Biden or Trump for US presidential campaigns? Here's the answer

Trump responded to Haley’s departure with a dismissive remark but also extended an invitation to her supporters to join what he called “the greatest movement in the history of our Nation.”

Donald Trump’s path is limited: Biden campaign

The Biden campaign remains publicly confident that they can persuade Haley’s supporters to cast their votes for Biden in the upcoming face-off with Trump. They view Trump as particularly vulnerable to the moderates and independents who were drawn to Haley, considering them vital for the autumn elections.

Biden’s campaign chairs, Jen O’Malley Dillon and Julie Chavez Rodriguez, highlighted exit polls and Super Tuesday outcomes as a trouble warning for Republicans in November. They stated, “Donald Trump’s path is limited, and his coalition is hemorrhaging,” pointing to Trump’s loss of critical votes in suburban and exurban areas.

The 81-years-old President, lauded Haley for her stand against Trump over the past few months, stating, “It takes a lot of courage to run for President - that’s especially true in today’s Republican Party, where so few dare to speak the truth about Donald Trump.”

ALSO READ| ‘Time has now come…’: Nikki Haley quits US presidential race, paving way for Trump-Biden rematch

Biden also included a screenshot of a social media post of Trump that targeted Haley’s backers, stating, “Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to [her] … will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them.”