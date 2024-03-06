‘Time has now come…’: Nikki Haley quits US presidential race, paving way for Trump-Biden rematch

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has dropped out of the White House race after being defeated by her adversary Donald Trump on Super Tuesday. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has bowed out from the 2024 presidential race.(REUTERS)

In a press conference on Wednesday, Indian-American politician Haley expressed "gratitude for the outpouring of support" she has received from all across the United States, but added that "time has now come to suspend my campaign."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee when our party convention meets in July. "I congratulate him and wish him well," she said, declining to give Trump her full endorsement.

“I have always been a conservative Republican and always supported the Republican nominee. But on this question, as she did on so many others, Margaret Thatcher provided some good advice when she said ‘Never just follow the crowd. Always make up your own mind.’ It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that.”

Also Read: What lies ahead for Nikki Haley and will she play a crucial role in GOP's future after Super Tuesday trouncing?

Haley further said that she would not resist “using my voice for the things I believe”. “Our world is on fire because of America’s retreat. Standing by our allies in Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan is a moral imperative. But it’s also more than that. If we retreat further, there will be more war, not less.”

The former UN ambassador lost to Trump, who won nearly every major primary. She lost to him in Iowa, New Hampshire, and even in her own state of South Carolina.

On Super Tuesday, Hillary lost all states except Vermont.

Biden praises Haley, says ‘there is a place’ for her supporters in his campaign

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden hailed Haley for being “willing to speak the truth” about ex-US President Trump “where so few dare” in today’s Republican party.

Biden issued a statement on Wednesday and said it “takes a lot of courage to run for president".

Blasting Trump for siding her GOP colleague Haley, the POTUS said: “Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign.”

Also Read: Donald Trump's re-election could ‘cripple’ US immigration system: Study

He further mentioned that while Haley's supporters won't agree with him on several issues but they can find a common ground when it comes to preserving American democracy.

“I know there is a lot we won’t agree on. But on the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, on standing up for the rule of law, on treating each other with decency and dignity and respect, on preserving NATO and standing up to American’s adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground,” he said.

RNC congratulates Trump, pays tribute to Haley for fighting hard

The Republican National Committee (RNC) congratulated Trump on being "the presumptive Republican nominee for President of the United States".

In a statement, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel hailed Trump for "huge" Super Tuesday triumph and praised Haley for running a "hard-fought" campaign and becoming "the first woman to win a Republican presidential primary contest".