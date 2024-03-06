What lies ahead for Nikki Haley and will she play a crucial role in GOP's future after Super Tuesday trouncing?

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's refusal to concede to Republican challenger Donald Trump has demonstrated that she does not like losing. In the Super Tuesday primaries, Haley managed to dash Trump's dreams of sweeping all 15 states by capturing Vermont.(REUTERS)

However, she has not revealed any information regarding her future plans.

While sources close to Haley stated that she has no intention of pulling out immediately after a series of severe defeats, Trump claimed in his victory speech at the Mar-a-Lago resort that his triumph would "unify the party and this country".

Haley, who spent Super Tuesday at home in South Carolina, had told a gathering in Richmond, Virginia: "This is not about a future political party or a political career or anything. The reason I’m doing this is for my kids, and your kids and grandkids.”

Speaking to Telegraph, Haley's former staffer said that she would discuss her future plans with her family members, including her children and husband Michael Haley. "That’s the first thing she’s going to do - to talk to those people who are closest to her about what the future looks like,” said her ex-aide Rob Godfrey.

Moreover, Haley, the former UN ambassador for Trump's administration in 2017, seemed more motivated than ever to provide Americans with an alternative other than Trump or Joe Biden, both of whom she believes would be detrimental to the country.

Super Tuesday results could mark ‘end’ of Haley's campaign

Meanwhile, former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he thinks Haley will play an important role in the GOP's future even if she does not receive the party's presidential nominee.

During an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night, McCarthy praised Haley for a successful campaign, expecting that "she'd be part of the future administration."

"Nikki Haley has a bright future because either one of the two men (Biden and Trump) who are up for the nomination this time to win can only serve one term," he said. "And I would hope she'd be part of the future administration."

Following Super Tuesday, Haley so far has no public appearances planned in her calendar, and McCarthy said that it could be a hint that her "campaign is going to come to a close, but it is not the close for Nikki Haley."

Haley headed into Super Tuesday week combating calls to withdraw from the race and endorse Trump. In an interview with NBC, she said that she no longer feels obligated by the Republican National Committee (RNC) pledge that she signed before the debates, which included a promise to back the GOP's nominee even if she gets thrown out of the race.

A quick understanding of what lies ahead for Haley:

Endorsement of Trump: The chances of Haley becoming a part of the Trump cabinet or even his running mate appear highly unlikely. “I think they’ve accepted I’m not trying to be vice president," the former South Carolina governor admitted while addressing a crowd in Richmond.

Moving ahead with presidential campaign: Haley might become the face of the GOP's anti-Trump faction if she decides not to kiss the ring.

She argued that the Republican Party is losing ground under Trump and that his nomination would be "disastrous" for the United States.

Some experts believe Haley will continue her campaign and use the political capital she has garnered to benefit her political future. She might potentially follow in the footsteps of Mitt Romney, who abandoned his 2008 presidential campaign shortly after Super Tuesday.

Next presidential race: While it would be a very tough road ahead to gain Trump's backing in 2028, political pundits believe Haley has an important role to play even if the former US President gets defeated in this presidential race.

While Haley has experienced devastating Super Tuesday primary results, she has garnered many of the independent and dissatisfied GOP supporters who would be vital in capturing the White House, and her failed 2024 campaign will be assessed in that light.

Lengthy political career: The 52-year-old Haley has a bright future ahead. Godfrey, who was her deputy chief of staff as South Carolina governor, stated she will enjoy some time to “relax and decompress from the campaign”.

“A candidate who has the experience and the talent that Nikki Haley has, always has unlimited potential as far as where she can go,” he added.

Meanwhile, Doug Burgum, ex-North Dakota governor and probable Trump VP, urged the GOP to "get united" and ready for the presidential elections.