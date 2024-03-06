Who is Jason Palmer, lesser known democrat who defeated Joe Biden in American Samoa caucuses?

A lesser known democrat, Jason Palmer won the Democratic caucus in American Samoa on Super Tuesday, defeating Joe Biden. Palmer won 51 out of 91 ballots cast, and Biden won only 40. However, the outcome does not stop Biden from marching towards his party’s nomination. Jason Palmer, a lesser known democrat, defeated Joe Biden in American Samoa caucuses (@educationpalmer/X)

52-year-old Palmer had campaigned in the territory. In a social media post a day before the caucus, he wrote, “Washington D.C. is long overdue for a president who will be an advocate for American Samoa. The Meet & Greet in Malaeimi was a perfect way to learn more about what locals need the most. As a Democratic Candidate on the ballot, I’m here for the fight”.

Who is Jason Palmer?

According to Palmer’s website, he has served in executive and leadership positions at various organisations, like Microsoft, Kaplan Education, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and a leading impact investor firm, New Markets Venture Partners.

“Palmer has served as a trusted member of the Board of Directors for more than a dozen successful businesses, several of which have been acquired by publicly traded companies,” the website says.

It adds, “Prior to his work with New Markets, in his service as Deputy Director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for three years he led postsecondary innovation efforts to improve the outcomes of disadvantaged college students by investing in colleges, universities and entrepreneurs pursuing digital and adaptive learning, student coaching and advising, financial aid innovation, and employer pathways.”

Palmer holds a B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Virginia. He also earned his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. He is described as a “proud resident of Baltimore, Maryland, and a devoted father.”

“Palmer brings twenty-five years of experience in small business and multi-partisan fluency to his political endeavors. As an education technology entrepreneur, executive, and investor, he offers rare levels of expertise,” the website says. “His strategic mindset, stakeholder insights, and ability to leverage deep connections with industry leaders around the globe have provided a mission-critical foundation for his future work in the White House.”