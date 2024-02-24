Nikki Haley's last chance against Donald Trump? Why South Carolina GOP Primary 2024 means so much to Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley is all set to face her presidential bid rival, Donald Trump, at Saturday's Republican primary in South Carolina. Having already swept up Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, the ex-POTUS has emerged as the frontrunner for GOP. Although Haley is trailing behind Trump, she may have an edge in her home state, where she was a governor for six years. Early caucuses and primaries have historically proven to pave the way for the ultimate win in the presidential race. So, what does the February 24 primary mean for Haley? Nikki Haley will face Donald Trump in South Carolina Primary on Saturday(REUTERS)

Nikki Haley remains positive ahead of SC primary

While making a pitch ahead of the South Carolina primary, Haley not only came off as someone with a positive mindset but also led a direct attack on her rivals. Addressing the crowd in Mount Pleasant on Friday, the 52-year-old mocked Trump and US President Joe Biden's ages. “The best America can do is two candidates in their 80s?” she quipped.

Continuing her bold statements, Haley said, “We need someone who can do eight years of hard work day and night, getting the job done for the American people. No drama, no vendettas.”

Is South Carolina the last chance for Haley?

Although it's too early to say if Haley will sweep SC, a loss could force other GOP members to shift their focus to Trump, should he emerge victorious. Despite being engulfed in numerous legal woes, the former US president has secured endorsements from big names like Governor Henry McMaster, US Senator Tim Scott, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

So, a loss in her home state could be a major blow for the 29th US ambassador to the UN. However, it appears that Haley has her plans sorted should she lose the primary. During a campaign speech in Greenville on Tuesday, she declared, “South Carolina will vote on Saturday, but on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president.”

Does Haley have an edge over Trump in SC?

Despite Trump emerging victorious in the first three primaries, a glimmer of hope remains for Haley. This was evident in New Hampshire when she came in second with 43.2 percent of the vote in contrast to Trump’s 54.3 percent. Given that Saturday's primary is in Haley's home state, she may have an edge with her staunch supporters.

Haley is known for her fierce anti-abortion stance. Those who reciprocate with her stance could contribute to her votes. Recently, she even endorsed the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling, saying that she, too, believes that “frozen embryos are children.” However, this could also be more of a bane for her than a boon, as the ruling has raised concerns over what it means for IVF treatments in the state.