Elon Musk bashes Joe Biden for ‘importing voters’, stirring national security threat ‘worse than 9/11’

Right in the early hours of Tuesday, Elon Musk took to his X (formerly Twitter) profile to bash the Biden administration for “importing voters and creating a national security threat." The Tesla CEO's heavily reproving statement made it to the internet after the US president's administration admitted to having flown 320,000 unvetted migrants into the country. Elon Musk-Joe Biden tussle continues as SpaceX CEO blasts the US president for secretly flying in hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.(X)

In the same tweet, Musk goes on to conflate the illegal immigrant's presence in the US to possibly laying the groundwork “for something far worse than 9/11,” referring to the infamous September 11 attacks carried out by Al-Qaeda, targeting NYC's World Trade Centre. The SpaceX founder's harsh comments came with a repost of a DailyMail.com story addressing the Biden administration exposé.

Musk's tweet reads, "This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants.

It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time."

Elon Musk vs Joe Biden:

The DailyMail report states that a secret Joe Biden program flying 320,000 migrants into the country was exposed when the administration addressed the issue. However, further details of who these people were and where they've been taken are still under wraps. Lawyers handling the administration's immigration agencies deem the revelation of these undocumented migrants' locations could rile up national security ‘vulnerabilities’.

On the contrary, Musk's lambasting remarks pit the unvetted illegal immigrants as a major threat that could potentially incite an even more sinister picture than what happened during the September attacks. These concerning thoughts were reiterated in the post's comments as well. While some labelled these incoming masses as ‘invaders', others focussed on pulling through in Trump's support and pushed for his re-election.

This revelation follows yet another controversy surrounding a 2022 transportation program which facilitated migrants' mobility across the country on overnight flights using taxpayers' money. Centre for Immigration Studies found that Biden's Customs and Border Protection made it easier for these secretive flights to transport thousands of immigrants into at least 43 American airports from January through December 2023. The secret program reportedly fell under the CBP One app launched in 2023. Reports suggest that immigrants who cannot legally enter the US used this app for travel authorisation and applied for asylum from their home countries.