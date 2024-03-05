Super Tuesday 2024: Which states are going to vote? Here's the full list

The race for the White House is heating up, as 15 states and one US territory will vote for their preferred candidates on Super Tuesday. This is the day when we will have a clearer picture of who will be the nominees for both parties. Donald Trump wins North Dakota on the Super Tuesday eve, Joe Biden eyes for swift win. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

For the Democrats, President Joe Biden is the undisputed frontrunner and has no real competition. He is likely to sweep most of the states, even in Minnesota, where one of his challengers is from. Rep. Dean Phillips is trying to take on Biden, but he has little chance of winning. He already lost badly in Michigan, where he was beaten by Marianne Williamson, who had quit the race but came back later.

For the Republicans, former President Donald Trump is the overwhelming favourite and has a huge advantage over his last remaining rival, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Haley has only managed to win Washington DC and has barely gotten any delegates from other states.

Super Tuesday is very important for both parties, as a lot of delegates are on the line. But neither Biden nor Trump will be able to clinch the nomination on March 5, as they will still need more delegates to cross the finish line.

CBS News says that the earliest Trump can seal the deal is March 12, and the earliest Biden can do it is March 19.

How many delegates are there to pocket on Super Tuesday?

865 delegates are available for the Republican candidates. To secure the nomination, a Republican candidate must win at least 1,215 out of the total 2,429 delegates.

Which states are going to vote on 2024 Super Tuesday?

The states that are holding primaries for both parties on Super Tuesday are:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

The states that are holding caucuses for Republicans only are:

Alaska

Utah

The states that are holding primaries for Democrats only are:

Utah

The U.S. territory that is holding caucuses for Democrats only is:

American

Samoa

The state that is holding caucuses for Democrats by mail and will announce its results on March 5 is: