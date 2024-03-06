Rajat Patidar might trump Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldeep Yadav to be dropped? India's likely XI for 5th Test vs England

India have a couple of tough decisions to make for the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala. That is whether to go with three seam bowlers instead of sticking with their tried and tested three spinners. The other talking point is the No.4 batter. KL Rahul not regaining full fitness even for this game could provide another opportunity to the struggling Rajat Patidar, who has found bizarre ways to get out in his debut series, aggregating only 63 runs in six innings at number four. India have Devdutt Padikkal in their ranks but if India captain Rohit Sharma's words are anything to go by then Patidar is likely to get another opportunity. India's Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal during a practice session ahead of India vs England 5th Test(PTI)

"Rajat Patidar has very good abilities. I like him. I see him as a talented player. We need to give him some more time," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Jasprit Bumrah will return to bolster the attack with Mohammed Siraj being the second pacer. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who has been able to play only 11 Tests since making a successful debut back here in 2017, will share the duties in the spin department. Unless the team management decides to factor in the weather conditions in Dharamsala

"There is a good chance to play extra seamer. We have not yet completely decided on it but there is a good chance," Rohit said.

In case India decide to go with Akash Deep as their third seamer then Kuldeep is the most likely spinner to sit out.

India maintained their envious record at home by sealing the series in Ranchi and now, they will be looking for another favourable result to extend their lead in World Test Championships standings.

The pitch and the cold weather, which is making the English feel at home, have been the two big talking points going into the game.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 10 degrees for the opening two days before rising over the weekend.

The pitch wore a flat look on the eve of the game but the moisture seeped underneath will keep the pacers interested in the early hours of play on all days.

Though traditionally, the venue favours fast bowlers, the role of spinners can't be discounted and they did play a big part in India's win over Australia in the one and only Test played here back in 2017.

In the recently held four Ranji Trophy games, the teams were able to score 300 plus on multiple occasions with the highest total of the season being 482 posted by Baroda.

Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow, both of whom will make their 100th Test appearance on Thursday, expressed contrasting views on the surface going the match. Bairstow found the pitch 'nice' while Ashwin said both teams will be entering unknown territory considering the cold weather.

India Predicted XI for 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar/Devudutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav/Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.