Super Tuesday 2024: US presidential primary delegate tracker
Super Tuesday 2024: Super Tuesday is a grand day in the United States when presidential campaigns generally begin as both Republicans and Democrats will hold nominating contests in 15 states and one territory. Incumbent President Joe Biden remains the Democratic front-runner, with no credible rivals. Former President Donald Trump is the front-runner for the GOP nomination, but former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is still his top primary challenger....Read More
Trump took an early lead for the Republicans, winning in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, among other states. Most of his main challengers, including biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have dropped out of the race.
The presidential primaries are much more than just who wins which state. Convention delegates eventually decide who gets their party's nomination for 2024 presidential race. Delegates are chosen using a combination of state election results and party rules.
|State
|Democratic Delegates
|Joe Biden
|Republican Delegates
|Donald Trump
|Alabama
|52
|Result Awaited
|50
|Result Awaited
|Alaska
|-
|Result Awaited
|29
|Result Awaited
|American Samoa
|6
|Result Awaited
|9
|Result Awaited
|Arkansas
|31
|Result Awaited
|40
|Result Awaited
|California
|424
|Result Awaited
|169
|Result Awaited
|Colorado
|72
|Result Awaited
|37
|Result Awaited
|Iowa
|40
|Result Awaited
|-
|Result Awaited
|Maine
|24
|Result Awaited
|20
|Result Awaited
|Massachusetts
|92
|Result Awaited
|40
|Result Awaited
|Minnesota
|75
|Result Awaited
|39
|Result Awaited
|North Carolina
|116
|Result Awaited
|74
|Result Awaited
|Oklahoma
|36
|Result Awaited
|43
|Result Awaited
|Tennessee
|63
|Result Awaited
|48
|Result Awaited
|Texas
|244
|Result Awaited
|161
|Result Awaited
|Utah
|30
|Result Awaited
|40
|Result Awaited
|Vermont
|16
|Result Awaited
|17
|Result Awaited
|Virginia
|99
|Result Awaited
|48
|Result Awaited
Super Tuesday 2024: How did Biden perform in last Super Bowl?
In 2020, Biden won 10 of 14 contests on Super Tuesday. However, this year, he has no serious competition from Democrats and is expected to win every contest Tuesday.
He recently won the Democratic primary in Michigan, but more than 100,000 Democratic primary voters went with "uncommitted" instead of Biden.
Super Tuesday 2024: Who's on the ballot for the presidential primaries?
Many presidential candidates who have already withdrawn from the race will still appear on the ballot.
ALABAMA
Democrats: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Uncommitted.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, David Stuckenberg, Uncommitted, Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy.
ALASKA
Republican Caucus: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy.
ARKANSAS
Democrats: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, David Stuckenberg, Ryan Binkley, Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy.
CALIFORNIA
Democrats: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, David Stuckenberg, Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Rachel Swift.
COLORADO
Democrats: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy.
IOWA
Democratic Caucus: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson, uncommitted.
MAINE
Democrats: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley Ryan Binkley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy.
MASSACHUSETTS
Democrats: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson, no preference.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, no preference.
MINNESOTA
Democrats: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson, uncommitted.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy.
NORTH CAROLINA
Democrats: Joe Biden, no preference.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, no preference.
OKLAHOMA
Democrats: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, David Stuckenberg, Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy.
TENNESSEE
Democrats: Joe Biden, uncommitted.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, David Stuckenberg, Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, uncommitted.
TEXAS
Democrats: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, David Stuckenberg, Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, uncommitted.
UTAH
Democrats: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ryan Binkley.
VERMONT
Democrats: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy.
VIRGINIA
Democrats: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson.
Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy.
Super Tuesday 2024: What's at stake for Joe Biden?
On the Democratic side, incumbent Biden is a virtual lock.
The delegate numbers differ between the parties, but the process is similar. There are currently 3,934 Democratic delegates in play, and Biden's magic number for victory is 1,968. He already has 206 delegates, and could also secure the nomination in March.
That means the re-match between Biden and Trump -- who will be the oldest ever pair of nominees -- will involve one of the longest presidential campaigns in US history.
The Republican National Convention is scheduled for July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, while Democrats gather for their convention in August in Chicago.
The delegates also endorse the party's candidate for vice president, selected by the presidential hopeful and often announced a few days before the convention.
Here are Democratic delegates at stake by state
Alabama: 52
American Samoa: 6
Arkansas: 31
California: 424
Colorado: 72
Iowa: 40
Maine: 24
Massachusetts: 92
Minnesota: 75
North Carolina: 116
Oklahoma: 36
Tennessee: 63
Texas: 244
Utah: 30
Vermont: 16
Virginia: 99
Super Tuesday 2024: What's at stake for Trump and Nikki Haley?
Super Tuesday is a system that tends to favor front-runners, and for Nikki Haley, the sole remaining challenger to Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, it's one that has dulled her already razor thin chances.
Haley won 40 percent of the vote in her home state of South Carolina, but received only three delegates, while Trump added 47 to his seemingly unassailable tally.
On Sunday night Haley chalked up her first primary win, in Washington, DC, taking 19 delegates.
With 2,429 Republican delegates from across the country, Trump needs at least 1,215 to secure his lock on the nomination.
Having won all eight early state and territory contests, he already has more than 247 delegates in his column compared to Haley's 24 going into Super Tuesday, when more than a third of the national Republican total is up for grabs.
Trump's dominance is such that he could cross the magic threshold as early as March 19 -- even though the primary calendar stretches into early June.
Here are Republican delegates at stake by state
Alabama: 50
Arkansas: 40
Alaska: 29
California: 169
Colorado: 37
Maine: 20
Massachusetts: 40
Minnesota: 39
North Carolina: 74
Oklahoma: 43
Tennessee: 58
Texas: 161
Utah: 40
Vermont: 17
Virginia: 48
Super Tuesday 2024: Why is a primary or caucus relevant?
For candidates, winning a primary or caucus involves gaining the support of numerous "delegates" given to each state. Delegates are parties' members or local supporters of a candidate.
At this point, delegates are important because they will vote to determine the party nominee at the Democratic and Republican National Conventions in the summer. Following a vote among their delegates at the conventions, the two parties announce their official candidate for President. The delegates effectively affirm the candidate who has won the most primaries and caucuses thus far in the campaign.
Super Tuesday 2024: What are important state races on ballot on Super Tuesday?
Tuesday's ballot includes considerably more than just the presidential primaries. One of the most important races is the California primary for the United States Senate seat left vacant by the death of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Laphonza Butler, the seat's temporary occupant, is not seeking for a full term. Rather than having the victors of party primaries square off in November, California places all candidates in a single primary and sends the top two vote-getters to the general election. Democratic US House representatives Katie Porter, Adam Schiff, and Barbara Lee, as well as former Dodgers great Steve Garvey, have all declared their candidacy.
The majority of the country chose their governors in the 2022 off-year elections, but North Carolina is heating up.
The majority of the country elected governors in the 2022 off-year elections, but North Carolina is bracing for a competitive campaign this fall. The major-party front-runners for the seat being vacated by term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will both need to show that they can bring their parties together in the primary.
Attorney General Josh Stein has Cooper's support. Stein's primary opponent is Mike Morgan, a former state Supreme Court associate justice who is Black. Watch to see if Stein can retain a big share of the primary's Black voters, which is critical for any Democrat hoping to compete in November.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Black Republican, has been a polarizing figure for some after publicly rejecting the teaching of LGBTQ+ subjects during sex education and stating at a church that Christians are "called to be led by men." His opponents, state Treasurer Dale Folwell and trial lawyer Bill Graham, believe Robinson is too divisive to prevail in November.
Biden's reelection campaign is focusing on North Carolina because it believes those votes will help him defeat Trump there.
In Texas, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is running against more than 30 GOP state politicians in the primary, including House Speaker Dale Phelan, after his own party attempted to impeach him last year. The impeachment came from Paxton's legal problems. He faces a felony security fraud trial in April, as well as an additional federal corruption investigation into allegations that he used his authority to favor a campaign donor, which formed the basis of the impeachment proceedings.
Paxton also seeks to remove three Republican justices from the state's conservative appeals court who decided to limit the attorney general's powers.
Super Tuesday 2024: How many delegates are at stake?
On Super Tuesday, there are 865 Republican delegates up for grabs. To bag the nomination, the GOP nominee must secure 1,215 of the 2,429 delegates. The Democrats are contending for 1,420 delegates and the party contender requires 1,968 delegates to win out of a total of 3,934 delegates.
The Democrats are contending for 1,420 delegates and the party contender requires 1,968 delegates to win out of a total of 3,934 delegates.
Trump has 276 delegates, followed by Biden (206 delegates) and and Nikki Haley (43 delegates).
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has since walked out, has nine delegates, while Ramaswamy has three.
Both Democrats and Republicans will be eyeing for hundreds of delegates on Super Tuesday, but neither Biden nor Trump will be able to secure the nomination on March 5. According to CBS News, Trump may secure the nomination by March 12, while Biden can do so by March 19.
Super Tuesday 2024: Who performed how in the last Super Tuesday?
In 2020 primaries 14 primaries went to vote. Then president Trump defeated challenger Bill Weld in the Super Tuesday Republican primaries. He won seven of the 11 contests that day, although he lost the largest prize, Texas.
Super Tuesday 2024: A look at the support of delegates among Trump, Haley and Biden
Ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5, 2024, Biden and Trump have emerged as clear winners. Despite multiple failures in caucuses and primary elections, Nikki Haley has refused to abandon her presidential campaign. Meanwhile, Biden's rise to prominence has been essentially unquestioned.
Donald Trump has the support of 244 Republican delegates, while Nikki Haley has only 43. They need 1215 delegates.
Joe Biden has the support of 206 Democratic delegates and needs the support of 1918 more to guarantee his candidacy.
Super Tuesday 2024: What is Super Tuesday?
Super Tuesday is a crucial day in the United States presidential primary election process and occurs on the first Tuesday of March, this year it's on March 5. During Super Tuesday, multiple states hold their primary elections or caucuses simultaneously, making it a pivotal day in the race for party nominations. This consolidated voting day allows a diverse range of states, often representing various regions and demographics, to influence the selection of candidates.
Approximately one-third of all delegates to the presidential nominating conventions can be won on Super Tuesday, helping candidates secure a substantial portion of the total delegates needed to win their party's nomination. Approximately 36% of the Republican delegates will be chosen by these primaries and caucuses
March 5 will witness 15 contests for Republicans and 16 contests for Democrats spread across the country. Read more here