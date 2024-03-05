Super Tuesday 2024: US presidential primary delegate tracker

Mar 5, 2024 6:32 PM IST

Tuesday's ballot includes considerably more than just the presidential primaries. One of the most important races is the California primary for the United States Senate seat left vacant by the death of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Laphonza Butler, the seat's temporary occupant, is not seeking for a full term. Rather than having the victors of party primaries square off in November, California places all candidates in a single primary and sends the top two vote-getters to the general election. Democratic US House representatives Katie Porter, Adam Schiff, and Barbara Lee, as well as former Dodgers great Steve Garvey, have all declared their candidacy.

The majority of the country elected governors in the 2022 off-year elections, but North Carolina is bracing for a competitive campaign this fall. The major-party front-runners for the seat being vacated by term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will both need to show that they can bring their parties together in the primary.

Attorney General Josh Stein has Cooper's support. Stein's primary opponent is Mike Morgan, a former state Supreme Court associate justice who is Black. Watch to see if Stein can retain a big share of the primary's Black voters, which is critical for any Democrat hoping to compete in November.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Black Republican, has been a polarizing figure for some after publicly rejecting the teaching of LGBTQ+ subjects during sex education and stating at a church that Christians are "called to be led by men." His opponents, state Treasurer Dale Folwell and trial lawyer Bill Graham, believe Robinson is too divisive to prevail in November.

Biden's reelection campaign is focusing on North Carolina because it believes those votes will help him defeat Trump there.

In Texas, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is running against more than 30 GOP state politicians in the primary, including House Speaker Dale Phelan, after his own party attempted to impeach him last year. The impeachment came from Paxton's legal problems. He faces a felony security fraud trial in April, as well as an additional federal corruption investigation into allegations that he used his authority to favor a campaign donor, which formed the basis of the impeachment proceedings.

Paxton also seeks to remove three Republican justices from the state's conservative appeals court who decided to limit the attorney general's powers.