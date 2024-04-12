‘Such a beauty’: Hillary Clinton steals the show at White House's Japan State Dinner with kimono-like caftan

Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton recently attended the White House state dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida. Hillary Clinton returned to her college to accept the honor of having a college building name after her. On campus, demonstrators gathered to intimidate attendees of the women-led democracy event that included Clinton, Fox News reported. (AP)

The former US state secretary wore a flowing purple and pink caftan with gold details, accessorised with delicate jewellery. This wasn’t the first time the former first lady was seen wearing a caftan. She previously wore one to the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, Hillary wrote, “Bill and I were thrilled to join President Biden and the First Lady in welcoming Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Mrs. Yuko Kishida, and other allies and friends last night at the administration’s state dinner for Japan. Cherry blossoms everywhere!”

Dr. Jill Biden, the present first lady, sported a glittering Oscar de la Renta gown from the fall 2024 collection, featuring a sapphire ombré art nouveau crystal-embroidered dress with a cascading purple hue on the bodice.

What did the other leading ladies wear?

The colour scheme of Hillary’s caftan matched that of Dr. Biden's gown, as well as the purple gown worn by Yuko Kishida, the wife of the Japanese Prime Minister.

Lauren Sanchez's burgundy Rasario gown from the 2024 resort collection, which combined two types of lace with lightweight satin to create a sculpted figure with corset inserts, was one of the evening's other standout fashion moments.

President Joe Biden and Jill have hosted five state dinners at the White House since he took office in January 2021. High-profile attendees included Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen, and Paul Simon, among others.

More than 200 guests with ties to both countries enjoyed a first course of house-cured salmon and an entree of dry-aged rib eye steak with pepper butter, fava beans, mushrooms, and onions. Dessert included salted caramel pistachio cake with matcha ganache and cherry ice cream.

Netizens showers compliments on Hillary

Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to compliment the former first lady and her “radiant” look, with one user saying, “She looks happy and radiant.” Another added, “She is beautiful as is her dress. Love it”

The stream of compliments were overflowing, with one more follower commenting, “Such a beauty.”

There were compliments for the couple as well as for the caftan: “They look great--that caftan is wonderful!”

One user very passionately commented, “Beautiful moo moo.”