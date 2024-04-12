Captain America: Brave New World footage teases Harrison Ford's President Ross' White House assassination attempt

“On your left” for the fourth time. Marvel’s ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ is set to break the box-office slab once again.

Disney at Lionsgate CinemaCon has blasted the screen while treating viewers with a glimpse of Anthony Mackie donning the iconic red, white, and blue as the new Captain America in ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’

The footage showcased a sequence where Sam Wilson, the successor to Steve Rogers, saves President Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford, from a cadre of mind-controlled assassins. Amidst a flurry of bullets and close-quarters combat, the man in the American cape fights to protect the president during an audacious assault on the White House.

The sneak peek also reveals a scene where President Ross extends a offer to Wilson: “I want Captain America to help me rebuild the Avengers.”

This sequel moves on from the same story as the Disney+ series ‘The Falcon and Winter Soldier’, where Wilson vouched to live a life with the shield in hand after Steve Rogers bid adieu to his heroic duties and announced that he would not be picking up his shield.

Cast of Captain America: Brave New World

The full-fledged cast highlights Captain America 4, and introduces Danny Ramirez, who takes the lead role, of the Falcon finally in Season 4. Moreover, Wilson who has a character transformation from a soldier to Captain America. The motion-picture production was designed with Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, and Liv Tyler and directed by Julius Onah.

Feige says Captan America 4 is ‘another fast-paced, relatively grounded action thriller’

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige drew parallels between the upcoming film and the critically acclaimed ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier' from 2014.

Feige described Brave New World as “another fast-paced, relatively grounded action thriller” and “there’s no aliens.” Instead, the film delves into the intrigue within the political sphere, as Wilson discloses to Ross, “Our inner circle has been compromised.”

The chemistry between the President and the new Captain America is not without tension, as evidenced by their sharp exchange: “You’re not Steve Rogers,” Ross remarks, to which Wilson firmly responds, “You’re right, I’m not.”

Set for release on February 14, 2025, Captain America: Brave New World carries a huge load. In recent years Marvel Studios has faced challenges in attracting audiences to theatres, with recent titles like ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ ‘Eternals,’ and ‘The Marvels’.

In addition to Captain America 4, Disney teased attendees with footage from “Deadpool & Wolverine,” slated for release this summer. The film, directed by Shawn Levy, features the much-anticipated team-up of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, generating considerable buzz among fans.

The release of Captain America 4 was initially set for this year but was postponed due to industry-wide strikes affecting actors and writers, leading to production halts.