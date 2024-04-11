Bridgerton Season 3 trailer: Netflix teases Penelope and Colin's budding romance. Watch

Gather around Bridgerton fans! The beloved period drama series is returning to Netflix for a third season. Based on Julia Quinn's Regency romance novels, Bridgerton is loved by romance and history fanatics across the world. Netflix unveiled a sizzling new trailer for the show on Thursday, April 11. The nearly 3-minute clip teases Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) budding romance. Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton turn from friends into lovers in the trailer for Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3(YouTube/ Netflix)

Do Colin and Penelope get together in Bridgerton Season 3?

In the previous seasons, Bridgerton fans have seen Penelope's affection for Colin growing each day. Despite her attraction towards the third Bridgerton son has been evident thus far, fans have long awaited to see her wish come true. As the trailer for the highly anticipated Season 3 has arrived, it appears that the day is not too far. The trailer has confirmed that the new season will be all about Colin and Penelope as their passion for one another grows.

‘Even a wallflower can bloom’

The trailer opens with the narrator, Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews), saying, “Dearest gentle reader, we have been apart for far too long. At last, London’s fashionable set has made its return, and it seems that our Bon Ton is moving with the changing tide. So, too, is this author.” The clip features a flashback scene where Penelope says, “I cannot live at home any longer,” before she enters into an agreement with Colin to help her find a husband.

However, their simple yet extraordinary agreement goes South as Colin starts to develop feelings for Penelope. But considering Penelope's longtime crush, has the ship sailed? Upon realising his feelings for her, Colin seeks his mother's advice, asking if she believes “the best foundation for love is friendship.” To this, Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) says, “It is rare, but you must follow your heart.”

When is Bridgerton Season 3 coming to Netflix?

The much-awaited season 3 is split into two parts, with the first one premiering on Netflix on May 16 and the second on June 13. What sets the third season apart from the previous ones is that the show has diverted from Quinn's novels, putting Penelope and Colin in the forefront instead of Benedict (Luke Thompson).