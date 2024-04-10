 Vietnam orders Netflix to stop advertising, distributing its games - Hindustan Times
Vietnam orders Netflix to stop advertising, distributing its games

Reuters |
Apr 10, 2024 09:49 PM IST

Netflix, which has been ordered by the government several times to block domestic access to various content, is seeking to open an office in Vietnam

Vietnam has ordered Netflix Inc to stop advertising and distributing its games in the country before April 25 as the U.S. streaming platform has not yet been granted a license for games services, its broadcasting authority said on Thursday.

Netflix begun its push into gaming by launching Netflix games on mobile phones in November 2021. (Reuters)
"Vietnam demands Netflix comply with the Vietnamese regulations on game online services," the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI) said a statement on its website.

"We order Netflix to stop advertising and publishing the Netflix's video games on the Netflix application and on Appstore Vietnam and Google Play store Vietnam before April 25," the statement added.

The streaming platform, which has been ordered by the government several times to block domestic access to various content, is seeking to open an office in Vietnam, Reuters has reported.

Netflix begun its push into gaming by launching Netflix games on mobile phones in November 2021.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Wednesday, April 10, 2024
