Bridgerton's Simone Ashley to star in Prime Video rom-com Picture This alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Prime Video has unveiled the cast members for its upcoming British original romantic-comedy. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley and After actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the lead actors. It is based on Prime Video’s Australian original film Five Blind Dates, written by Shaung Hu and Nathan Ramos-Park. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming film: Simone Ashley set to star in Prime Video's upcoming original rom-com Picture This (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Who are the showrunners for Picture This?

The upcoming rom-com film is being directed by Prarthana Mohan and written by Nikita Lalwani, who is known for The Outlaws. Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg are the producers for Picture This, alongside John Horsfield and Kari Hatfield as executive producers.

Who stars in Picture This?

Alongside Ashley and Tiffin, other cast members for the Prime original film include Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster, London Has Fallen's Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray, who is famous for Citizen Khan, Sindhu Vee, famous for Matilda: The Musical, You's Anoushka Chadha, Bend It Like Beckham's Kulvinder Ghir and Still Up star Luke Fetherston.

What is Picture This about?

The official synopsis for the film reads, “Single and without a man on the horizon, Pia (Ashley) runs a failing photography studio in London with her best friend Jay (Fetherston),” per Deadline.

The synopsis continues, “As her sister Sonal (Chadha) prepares to get married and her mother Laxmi (Vee) urges the resolutely independent Pia to partner up, a spiritual guru at Sonal’s engagement party predicts Pia will meet the love of her life among the next five dates she goes on.”

“As her family intervene, setting her up on a series of increasingly desperate blind dates, Pia begins a hilarious but heartfelt quest for real love,” it adds.

Tara Erer, head of Northern European originals, Prime Video, said, “We’re really excited to bring this brilliant new and original London set romantic-comedy to Prime Video customers.”