Ted Lasso cast reunites at 2024 SAG Awards afterparty for one last time wearing matching tracksuits

The Ted Lasso cast reunited at the 2024 SAG Awards afterparty on Saturday night. In what appeared to be the last reunion, the star-studded cast members wore matching blue Nike tracksuits featuring the iconic AFC Richmond logo. It marked the group's final appearance together at a major awards show after the show's third season concluded last year. Ted Lasso cast members reunited at 2024 SAG Awards wearing matching tracksuits(X, formerly Twitter)

Ted Lasso stars reunite in matching tracksuits at SAG Awards afterparty

Shortly after the prestigious award show ended, the group changed from their red-carpet looks to Ted Lasso-themed sportswear. The afterparty hosted by PEOPLE brought together co-stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, James Lance, and Billy Harris.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the outlet, Temple, 34, explained that they opted for matching tracksuits as a nod to the show and their final awards show together. The actress who portrays Keeley Jones in the comedy-drama affirmed being more comfortable wearing a tracksuit. “I can dance all night!” she told People. During the celebratory night, the group cheerily danced to Icona Pop's hit I Love It.

Will there be a Ted Lasso Season 4?

Although there hasn't yet been any confirmation from the showrunners whether Ted Lasso will be renewed for another season, Dunster once hinted at Season 4's potential. Last month, during his appearance on the 75th Emmy Awards red carpet, the actor who plays the role of Jamie Tarr on the show seemingly suggested there could be another season.

In a conversation with People, when asked about Season 3 being the show's final, Dunster cheekily responded with, “Well, if it is the final season.” However, he quickly brushed off this major hint by saying, “It’s not an exclusive, we just don’t know.” However, it was not the first time that a cast member hinted at the possibility of Ted Lasso returning for a fourth season.

In November last year, Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate Shelley, shared a cryptic tweet hinting at another season. “One year to the day since #TedLasso wrapped. And one year to the day that I accidentally posted this spoiler of Nate in AFC Richmond kit! Promise it won’t happen again on season 4- now wait,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.