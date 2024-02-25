SAG Awards 2024: Lily Gladstone's win over Emma Stone shakes up Best Actress race ahead of Oscars

Its a battle between two Stones! Lily Gladstone triumphed over frontrunner Emma Stone at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning for her performance as the anguished Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon. Emma Stone, nominated for Poor Things, seemed the most ecstatic when Lily's name was announced, cheering enthusiastically from her seat. So, will Oscars follow next? A SAG report card to throw light on this situation. (Also read: SAG Awards 2024 nominations: From Leonardo DiCaprio to Penélope Cruz, the biggest snubs and surprises) Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone in a still from Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things respectively.

Déjà vu?

Lily Gladstone now has the Golden Globe for Drama and the SAG. Emma Stone is keeping up with the Golden Globe for Musical, Critics Choice and BAFTA. A little déjà vu? It seems just like how the Best Actress race spanned out last year, when Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh were neck-to-neck going in for the Oscars. Cate Blanchett scored early on with a Volpi Cup, Golden Globe for Drama, Critics Choice and BAFTA; while Michelle Yeoh won the Golden Globe for Comedy and SAG. Ultimately, Michelle Yeoh took the gold statuette for Everything Everywhere All At Once, becoming the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress. This year if Lily wins, she will create history by becoming the first Native American winner in the category.

Emma Stone has the showier role- her Bella Baxter is a modern-Frankenstein creation who proceeds to discover life in vicarious ways, and Poor Things has been receiving a great boost in its technical categories, including Costume Design and Production Design. The film also passed $100M at the global box-office last week, becoming Yorgos Lanthimos’ highest-grossing film ever. That could very well boost the chances for Emma Stone, who is already an Oscar winner for Best Actress for La La Land. A possible double Oscar winner at the age of 35? Now, that's historic too!

In comparison, last year's release Killers of the Flower Moon is relying heavily on Lily Gladstone for a standalone win for the Martin Scorsese film, as Oppenheimer continues to dominate in the rest of the categories, where it is nominated. That includes Best Picture, Best Director and Best Cinematography. Just a few more weeks, and we will have an answer to this exciting build-up to the Oscars.

Succession upsets

The other surprise(s) of the evening last night, came in from the Television categories. The Bear lead the comedy category, but it was Pedro Pascal of The Last of Us and Elizabeth Debicki of The Crown, who triumphed in the individual acting categories, winning over Succession stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook respectively. Both Kieran and Sarah were award season-favourites, fresh off an Emmy win last month. A shocked Pedro Pascal admitted that he was a ‘little drunk’ while accepting the honour, while Elizabeth Debicki also had similar words upon hearing her name being called out. She had to kick her shoes off in order to make it to the stage, and said: "I'm not wearing shoes right now. I don't really know what to say, so I'm just gonna wing it."

Still, it was an important year for the Screen Actors Guild, where the crowd which assembled at the Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall for the ceremony took note of the 118-day long SAG-AFTRA strike, which ended in November. Kenneth Branagh, who spoke on behalf of the cast of Oppenheimer after it won the Best Ensemble award, summed it up best. He recalled how at the film's London premiere- the very day the strike began, the cast and crew walked out off the red carpet in support of the strike. "We went from the red carpet and we didn't see the film that night. We happily went in the direction of solidarity with your good selves. So this, this is a full circle moment for us," he said, earning a loud applause.

