SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood stars unveil shockingly low pay - Just $27.30 for 45 episodes!

Hollywood actors have come forward during the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) to expose the meager pay they receive for their acclaimed performances. As picket lines snake through the city, these stars are demanding better compensation, fair AI practices, and improved working conditions.

Kimiko Glenn, known for her role as inmate Brook Soso in the hit series Orange Is the New Black (OITNB), recently shared a jaw-dropping truth on Instagram. Reposting a TikTok video from 2020, Glenn flaunted a royalty check for her work on OITNB, exclaiming, "I'm about to be so rich!" The camera then panned to reveal a shockingly low amount of just $27.30 for appearing in 45 episodes.

Joining the chorus, Matt McGorry, who played prison guard John Bennett on Orange Is The New Black, confirmed the struggle. "I kept my day job the entire time I was on the show because it paid better than the mega-hit TV show we were on," he revealed candidly. Many others, including Beth Dover, also voiced their frustrations, noting the financial toll their roles had taken.

Luke Cook, known for portraying Lucifer in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, took to TikTok to set the record straight. Responding to accusations that actors are wealthy individuals seeking even greater fortunes, Cook dismantled the misconception. "95% of the actors in SAG cannot make a living from acting," he declared. "I am one of those actors." Cook further divulged that his earnings for a supporting role on Hulu's Dollface amounted to a mere $7,500, which included a billboard appearance that went unpaid.

Even series regulars like Grace Duah, who played Shan Barnes on the recent Max reboot of Gossip Girl, find themselves juggling multiple jobs to make ends meet. Despite her involvement in a high-profile show, Duah revealed she still relies on work at a pilates studio to survive financially.

As the strike gains momentum, it is clear that the glittering facade of Hollywood often hides the harsh reality faced by many actors. With their stories now in the spotlight, SAG-AFTRA is hopeful that their demands for fair compensation and improved working conditions will finally be heard.

