A double whammy: Hollywood gets in shutdown mode due to the strike

For the first time in 63 years, Hollywood will be reeling with the after effects of double strike. With SAG-AFTRA and actors deciding to join the ongoing writers strike in the West, the protest could bring the industry to a screeching halt. Several series, TV shows as well as Emmy Awards ceremony face delays and postponements. We take a look at how it is set to create ripples in showbiz. The filming of Deadpool 3 will get affected by the strike

Halt on starry premieres

The strike has put a hold on the star-studded premieres of several upcoming projects. After Oppenheimer’s cast walked out from the UK premiere, the film’s red carpet in New York on July 17 stands cancelled. There will be no red carpet premiere for Zoe Saldana’s Special Ops: Lioness. Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour seems to be finishing a little early. During her London outing, she revealed she would “absolutely” be part of the strike. The tour was supposed to go longer with Berlin and New York as stops from her global press tour. Promotional events of projects such as Haunted Mansion, a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie mystery A Haunting In Venices are also expected to be affected.

More film delays

At the moment, some of the big blockbusters are currently in production, including Wonder Woman 3, Ghostbusters 4, Mufasa: The Lion King, Avatar 3 and Gladiator sequel with Paul Mescal starring alongside Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and Fred Hechinger. And they are likely to be affected by going on strike. Pause button will most likely be pressed on the production of Deadpool 3, Paddington and Wicked too. In fact, some are also speculating that Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone might get delayed if the issues are not resolved till the release date.

San Diego Comic-Con in lurch

The comic-con is set to commence later this month, and the ongoing strike is expected to shuffle the whole line up. The first round of panel cancellations included names such as Good Omens, The Rookie, That ‘70s Show, Gen V, and Wheel of Time.

Emmy awards might get pushed

The Emmy Awards, which are planned for September 18 at the moment in Los Angeles, would likely be delayed until both strikes are resolved. In fact, Hollywood experts are stating that if the strikes goes on till 2024, other major awards shows might also face the brunt.

Delay in TV shows

Fans will have to wait more for their favourite shows to be back. The work on dramas and comedies was already on a halt in Los Angeles. Now, with actors also joining the strike, there is no chance for them to resume. Production on shows such as Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, American Horror Story, Andor, and Apples Never Fall will get affected.

Film festivals to be disrupted

The strikes could also disrupt the upcoming film festivals, especially Venice film festival and Toronto International Film Festival with stars not expected to join to promote their projects. According to Hollywood Reporter, Toronto Film Festival organisers reacted to strike by pointing to the likely absence of Hollywood actors at the event if the issues are not resolved by September 7. “We urge our partners and colleagues to resume an open dialogue. We will continue planning for this year’s festival with the hope of a swift resolution in the coming weeks,” a TIFF spokesperson said in a statement. At the moment, Ferarri, which is expected to premiere in Venice, could suffer if its stars, including Adam Driver and Shailene Woodley, can’t attend the festival. Promotional plans for Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, another expected Venice premiere, might also change.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail