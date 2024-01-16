Is there going to be a Ted Lasso Season 4? Phil Dunster AKA Jamie Tartt said...

The hit comedy-drama series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, has had three successful seasons to date. While the Apple TV+ show is expected to culminate with the finale episode of Season 3, the possibility of a fourth season hasn’t officially been ruled out. Neither has it received an official green light. However, Ted Lasso’s future has always been a hot topic, with fans hoping for another season. Recently, Phil Dunster dropped a major hint about the show. Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt on Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso

Will there be a Ted Lasso Season 4? Phil Dunster drops major hint

The 31-year-old actor who portrays Jamie Tartt on Ted Lasso made an appearance on the 75th Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday night. Ahead of the prestigious award ceremony, Dunster seemingly revealed the possibility of Season 4.

In a conversation with People on January 15, an interviewer asked him whether the Season 3 was the show’s final season. To this, Dunster said, “Well, if it is the final season,” per Pure Wow. However, he quickly shrugged it off, saying, “It’s not an exclusive, we just don’t know.”

Ted Lasso’s future after Season 3

This is not the first time that a cast member hinted at the possibility of another season. While Ted Lasso’s future after the so-called final Season 3 has long been speculated, other cast members have also suggested a potential Season 4 on various occasions.

Last year in November, Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate Shelley on Ted Lasso shared a cryptic tweet, hinting at another season. “One year to the day since #TedLasso wrapped. And one year to the day that I accidentally posted this spoiler of Nate in AFC Richmond kit! Promise it won’t happen again on season 4- now wait,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Moreover, in 2021, co-creator and star Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly, “The story that’s being told—that three-season arc—is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

Although there's no confirmation about Season 4 either by showrunners or cast members, the many hints add to the speculations around it.