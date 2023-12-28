Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham reveals why she can't stand Tom Cruise haters

Yet another co-star of Tom Cruise has nothing but praise for the actor. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham appeared on ITV series James Martin’s Saturday Morning on Christmas Day when the topic of Tom Cruise came up. They will be seen together on Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning's sequel. (Also read: Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise fights evil Chat GPT, brings insane fun back to the movies) Hannah Waddingham is working with Tom Cruise on Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 2.

Hannah spoke about spending “five intense days” with Tom Cruise while shooting for the movie. By the end of it, she was such a big fan of the actor that she said, “I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at him now.”

“He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him,” she said.

What are the haters saying?

Hannah was likely referring to all the criticism that Tom faces from time to time due to his affiliations with Scientology. The controversial ‘cult’ is said to have intensely impacted and manoeuvred Tom's personal and professional decisions. Tom is also infamous for his bad temper on film sets.

Recently, even Emily Blunt recalled working with Tom Cruise in the science fiction action film Edge of Tomorrow and said that as an actor and as a person he is inspiring and amazing.

Emily Blunt's review of Tom Cruise

Emily appeared at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles recently for a moderated discussion with filmmaker Rob Marshall, with whom Blunt collaborated in 2014's Into the Woods and 2018's Mary Poppins Returns.

During the conversation, Marshall brought Blunt back to her time working on Edge of Tomorrow with Tom, 61. The two co-starred in the 2014 science-fiction action film as a pair of soldiers in a near-future war between mankind and an alien civilization.

As Emily Blunt discussed getting in shape for the physically demanding part, she mentioned that action movie star Tom Cruise "tightens the screws on everyone when it comes to what you think you're capable of."

"And because he can do everything and wants to do everything, it makes you want to meet him where he is at," she shared, adding, “He's so inspiring. Such a doll to me.” "He is so gracious. So cute. Oh, so cute. I loved him. Yeah. He was amazing," she continued. She also praised Tom for including her in many aspects of the film's production.

"We were sort of writing the third act as we went," she said. "And again, sometimes the best movies, they're born out of that chaos. And I think I thought it was going to be sort of boys club and [Cruise] brought me into every script meeting, every single decision."