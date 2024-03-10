Pre-Oscars party 2024: Hailey Bieber with Blackpink ROSÉ, Bridgerton reunion, Paris Hilton, Carter Reum

A night filled with glitz and glamour! Oscars 2024 is finally here. In just a few hours, the world will witness cinematic masterpieces bagging one of the most prestigious awards, and the pre-parties have already begun. Celebrities ranging from Hailey Bieber to Jonathan Bailey, Blackpink ROSÉ , Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, Paris Hilton, and Zoë Kravitz were spotted gracing various pre-Oscars parties, including those hosted by the Creative Artists Agency, the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal dinner, and the 17th annual Women in Film Oscar nominees party. Pre-Oscars party 2024(Getty Images via X)

Pre-Oscars party 2024 sneak a peek

Hailey Bieber at the pre-Oscars party

The Rhode founder ditched the usual glam game for a chic bossy look in a black suit. Hailey was spotted attending Saint Laurent’s lavish pre-Oscars dinner and party in Los Angeles. Justin Bieber was not in attendance.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Blackpink ROSÉ at Oscars pre-party

K-pop idol Blackpink ROSÉ attends Saint Laurent’s pre-Oscars dinner party in Los Angeles as the brand's global ambassador.

Bridgerton Reunion

Lord Anthony Bridgerton reunited with the Duke of Hastings at a pre-Oscars party on Friday. Both Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page were caught catching up and getting clicked at the Creative Artists Agency pre-Oscars party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. The stars were joined by stars such as Olivia Wilde and Sandra Bullock.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

The United Talent Agency's Oscars pre-party at Soho House Holloway on March 8 saw the adorable couple and Hollywood’s A-lister Paris Hilton and Carter Reum enjoying some glam time together.

Also read: Twilight Saga goes animated, John Wick TV Series starring Keanu Reeves in works

Lili Reinhart

Lili was present at the 17th annual Women in Film Oscar nominees celebration in Los Angeles on March 8.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais walked the pre-Oscars red carpet at the 17th annual Women in Film Oscar nominees party. Zoë Kravitz looked drop-dead gorgeous in black as she attended the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal dinner.

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry at the CAA pre-Oscars party at Sunset Tower Hotel.