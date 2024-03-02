Hailey Bieber's sister arrested after kicking bouncer and throwing tampon at bartender

Sister of Hailey Bieber and the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was arrested on Feb. 24 after an alleged bar fight in Savannah, Ga. Aronow’s wild night at Savannah bar ends in arrest(Chatham County Jail)

A Savannah Police Department confirmed that Aronow, a model and influencer with over 200,000 followers on Instagram, was charged with simple assault and simple battery, as well as battery and criminal trespassing, following a physical altercation at a bar named Club Elan, according to People.

Aronow was too violent

The police report stated that security cameras at the bar captured Aronow trying to use a bathroom that was only for the staff, but the bar workers stopped her and told her to go to the public one. She didn’t like that and started to fight with them. Bar alleges she went too violent.

The report also claims She pulled one bouncer’s hair and kicked another one in the groin.

The influencer also said she had to throw up and change her tampon, and she threw the tampon at a bartender who came to check on her.

The bar workers got Aronow out of the place, but she wasn’t done yet. She called the cops and said they had kicked her out for no reason. She lied at first and said she didn’t throw the tampon, but then she admitted it.

The model said to the cops she was defending herself from the bouncers.

No one knows if she has a lawyer or what she will say in court. Her sister, Hailey hasn’t said anything about the incident.

Aronow has been a model for brands like Guess and L’Oréal, and she has a lot of followers on social media who like her posts about fashion, beauty, and wellness. She married Andrew Aronow, a businessman, in 2017. They had a lavish wedding in New York.