Hailey Bieber writes emotional note to Justin Bieber with throwback photos after dad’s ‘prayer’ request

Hailey Bieber penned an emotional note to her husband, Justin Bieber, following her father's public appeal for 'prayers. Amidst swirling rumors surrounding her marriage and other matters, the model has finally decided to speak out about her feelings for her husband on his 30th birthday. On March 1, the Baby crooner celebrated another year older, receiving floods of messages and heartwarming wishes on his Instagram. However, fans were eagerly awaiting a special message, which finally arrived, albeit with an emotional touch. Hailey Bieber addresses marriage rumors with emotional birthday post for Justin(Hailey Bieber Instagram)

Also read: Rihanna rocks Jamnagar with Wild Things: Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party goes RiRi: Watch

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hailey Bieber pens emotional note to Justin on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram, the Rhode owner posted a series of photographs and videos. The first featured Justin and Hailey cuddling and kissing, followed by a childhood picture of Bieber. Next, glamorous couple moments were on display, along with a snapshot of cake, a throwback to their wedding, and several unseen moments. Along with the photos, the model wrote a touching message, “30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭 that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍”

Soon, Hollywood A-listers rushed to comment on the post. Billie Eilish dropped some crying emojis, while Kim Kardashian, who shares a close bond with Hailey, said, “My couple! Happy Birthday Justin.” Khloe Kardashian also joined the comments, dropping some hearts and writing, “The best.”

Hailey Bieber shuts down marriage problems with Justin Bieber

With this, the 27-year-old American model has boldly addressed and responded to speculation about marriage problems in their paradise, following her father Stephen Baldwin's now-deleted post of prayer messages.

Also read: Prince Harry ‘deeply hurt’ by King Charles feels ‘unwanted’ after palace didn’t allow him to..

Speculation about Justin and Hailey's marriage discord began circulating after Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, reposted a clip on Instagram featuring a video of Justin Bieber singing. He then requested prayers for the couple. This post left many confused. Later, Hailey and Justin were seen leaving church in a somber mood. According to sources close to the situation, as TMZ reports, Stephen didn't ask for help or well wishes for his daughter and son-in-law on impulse. Instead, it was related to a specific issue the young couple was facing. The original post shared by Victor Marx included a caption, “Christians, please, when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord.”