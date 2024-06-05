Beyoncé and Rihanna's producer The-Dream faces rape allegations in bombshell new lawsuit

The Dream, the hitmaker behind chart-topping songs for Beyoncé and Rihanna is facing serious allegations. Chanaaz Mangroe, the alleged victim, accuses the music producer, whose real name is Terius Youngdell Nash, of rape and sexual battery. The complaint was submitted in California, detailing claims of mistreatment, aggression, and deceit, which were immediately refuted by the Grammy Award winner. The Dream faces disturbing allegations of rape and violence from Chanaaz Mangroe, who claims he controlled her life and subjected her to physical harm(Pic- Instagram)

The Dream accused of rape and assault

The recently filed lawsuit has stirred shockwaves throughout the industry, particularly because the accused holds such a reputable position. However, following Diddy’s scandal, accusations against notable figures are now met with raised eyebrows and scepticism. In her lawsuit, Chanaaz Mangroe claims that she was introduced to The Dream in 2014 at the age of 23.

As she aspired to carve out a space in the industry, she was promised several dreams, including having a blockbuster song penned for her, securing an opening slot on Beyoncé’s tour, and sponsorship for a visa extension by the producer’s team who invited her to “to join his musical partner Tricky Stewart in Atlanta,” as per Variety. However, she further alleges that her association with The Dream turned violent.

The Dream denies rape charges

The American singer-songwriter from Georgia, in his statement to The New York Times, refuted the claims, calling them “untrue and defamatory.” He stated, “I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals.” Furthermore, the R&B artist stressed how offended he felt, reiterating, “as someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

Allegations against The Dream

The lawsuit filed by Mangroe paints a disturbing picture. She alleges The Dream, subjected her to a terrifying ordeal. According to the lawsuit, it began with stalking behaviour. Following her arrival in the US on a visa from the Netherlands, Mangroe alleges that The Dream gained complete control over her life. The claims become more severe, involving physical violence such as confining her to a dark space and coercing her into sexual acts. Mangroe also describes instances of physical harm, including choking and making her drink alcohol against her will. "In reality, Dream used Ms. Mangroe for his base desires, which manifested in violent sexual acts and vicious psychological torture," the suit says.

The lawsuit also alleges The Dream disregarded her consent during sex and committed acts of rape in various locations, including a van and a movie theatre. “my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.” Mangroe said in a statement as per Variety.