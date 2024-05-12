When Jay Z ‘felt the pain’ of cheating on Beyoncé; ‘You have to survive so..’

Jay-Z, the hip-hop mogul known for his bravado, admitted to infidelity in his marriage to Beyoncé, causing a buzz in tinsel town. In an exclusive interview with Dean Baquet for The New York Times, Jay-Z admitted to cheating on his wife Beyoncé while they were still married, blaming it on childhood issues. The rapper had a passionate 35-minute interview about his song, The Story of OJ from his album 4:44, followed by his marriage and other topics. Jay-Z opens up about cheating on wife, Beyonce.

In a heartbroken and remorseful tone, he stated, “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you have caused and then having to deal with yourself.” He goes on to explain his coping strategy and how hard he struggled to save his relationship with Beyoncé, empathising with her pain.

"You have to survive so you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions," said a regretful Jay Z.

As the conversation progresses, he elaborates on the main reason he cheated. "So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect. In my case, like, it's deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.”

How Beyoncé overcame Jay Z's cheating scandal?

The Renegade singer even intimated that he and his wife might have split up forever because of the remorse and pain he felt after cheating on her. However, after numerous rounds of therapy and a persistent attempt to improve his marriage, the two overcome the battle and remain one of the most incredible power couples in the entertainment industry.

Jay-Z and Beyonce addressed the issue through their music?

"You know, most people walk away, and, like, divorce rate is like 50% or something 'cause most people can't see themselves.” Jay-Z's most recent album, 4:44, alludes to his unfaithfulness. He said: "Look, I apologize/Often womanize/Took for my child to be born to see through a woman's eyes.”

Beyonce too sang about "Becky with good hair" on her album Lemonade a year before the release of 4:44."He only want me when I'm not there/He better call Becky with the good hair.”

The rapper and Beyonce had intended to collaborate on an album, but instead chose to release individual records. "We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together. And then the music she was making at that time was further along. "So, her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on.”