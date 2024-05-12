 Man booked for cheating two diamond traders of ₹1.12 cr | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Man booked for cheating two diamond traders of 1.12 cr

ByVinay Dalvi
May 12, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Diamond trader in Mumbai filed case for cheating two traders of 6,630 diamonds worth ₹1.12 crore. Accused took diamonds to sell at higher rate but didn't pay or return them.

MUMBAI: The Dindoshi police have filed a case against a diamond trader on Friday for allegedly cheating two traders. The trader took 6,630 cut diamonds worth 1.12 crore from the traders to sell them at a higher rate but did not pay them or return their diamonds.

The complainant, Pikanik Fofani, 43, runs a store near Ramleela Maidan in Malad East, said that the accused, Ajesh Sendhawa, came to him and another trader identified as Shreelal in August and took 6,630 diamonds.

They decided that the accused would sell the precious stone at a higher price and would give them part of the profit from the sale. However, the police said, the accused kept delaying it and eventually never gave them the money or the diamonds back.

The complainant also has various receipts signed by Sendhawa while taking the diamonds said the police officer.

“We have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code against Sendhawa and are searching for him,” said a police officer from Dindoshi police station.

Man booked for cheating two diamond traders of 1.12 cr

