Beyoncé makes history: French dictionary to feature pop icon's name

Superstar Beyoncé is all set to make her mark in French history as she has earned a coveted spot in the latest edition of a French dictionary. According to a People report, UK newspaper The Times and French outlet France 24, the singer, 42, is one of 40 people to be included in the Larousse dictionary. This milestone adds yet another feather to the illustrious career of the 42-year-old artist. (Also read: Beyonce's ‘not a Country album’ Cowboy Carter is testimony to an experience that…) Beyonce's name has been listed as a noun in French dictionary.

A noun in the dictionary

Beyoncé's inclusion in the revered Larousse dictionary is a testament to her Louisiana Creole heritage. The musician, who recently released her eighth studio album Country Carter, has been listed as a proper noun in the 2024 version of Petit Larousse Illustré, which was first published in 1905. Her name is under the category of 'American singer of R&B and pop’.

The addition of her name comes 20 years after another term connected to the singer was added to the Oxford English dictionary and it was Bootylicious. This time, the inclusion not only celebrates Beyoncé's contribution to music but also highlights her cultural significance on a global scale.

The Larousse dictionary is known for its encyclopaedic coverage of language and culture. It has a tradition of updating its pages with significant words and individuals on an annual basis.

Other inclusions

Other people included in the 2024 entries are actor Cate Blanchett, NBA icon LeBron James, and acclaimed director Christopher Nolan. The new entries “reflect concerns, developments or strong movements this year”, reveals Carine Girac-Marinier, head of dictionaries and encyclopaedias at Larousse, to French outlet Le Point. The names are drawn up by a jury. They draft up a yearly list of 150 words and individuals who are known amongst French-speaking communities.

Massive year for Beyonce

The multiple Grammy Award winning artist released her wildly successful eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, just over a month ago. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart on April 13. Cowboy Carter was also at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, Americana/Folk Albums and Top Album Sales charts. In fact, the album made her the first Black woman to have a number one country album.

When it comes to the music, it was also a hit among her fans. It included a cover of the Dolly Parton track Jolene, which got a thumbs up by the icon. “Wow, I just heard Jolene,” Parton, 78, wrote on social media after the album was released. (Read: Beyoncé shares 'Cowboy Carter' track list ahead of album, mentions Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson)

Next, Beyonce will be back on big screens with the release of her animated film, Mufasa: The Lion King. She has lent her voice once again to the role of Nala in the film.