Beyoncé Cowboy Carter smashes 7 biggest records in single day; Jolene reigns supreme

Queen Bey is back with her new album, Cowboy Carter, already making waves on social media. This calls back to the time the icon sported a cowboy look at the Grammys. The pop star's eighth studio album is a total smash. The star-studded comeback includes duets with Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, along with covers of Dolly Parton's Jolene and The Beatles' song Blackbird. Beyonce's Cowboy Carter is a continuation of the Renaissance saga. It drops on music platforms on March 29, 2024.(Instagram / beyonce)

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter out

Queen Bey has now surpassed the record of her previous album RENAISSANCE with Cowboy Crater. The album is the second installment of Beyoncé’s trilogy project. Released on March 29, 2024, through Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records, the album has already shattered multiple records within just 24 hours of its release.

Check out the records:

COWBOY CARTER beats RENAISSANCE: Beyoncé's new album has outperformed her previous release and has achieved unprecedented milestones on streaming platforms.

Spotify Breakout: COWBOY CARTER had the highest first-day streams on Spotify in 2024, making it the most popular album on the platform.

Amazon Music Dominance: The album had the biggest debut ever on Amazon Music globally, surpassing the first-day streams of any previous Beyoncé album.

Country Music Breakthrough: The new album set a record for the most first-day streams for a country album by a female artist on Amazon Music.

Chart-topping hit: Beyoncé’s new single Jolene, originally sung by Dolly Parton, has skyrocketed to number one on US iTunes within minutes of its release, replacing Beyoncé’s own II MOST WANTED.

Apple Music: As the new album dominates iTunes, it also claims the #1 spot on US Apple Music, confirming Beyoncé’s dominance in chart-topping music across all platforms.

Critical Acclaim: With a Metacritic rating of 90, Cowboy Carter is now the most acclaimed album of 2024.

Is Taylor Swift featured on Beyoncé's new album?

No, despite much speculation and rumours of the two musical legends collaborating, Taylor is not featured on Beyoncé's new album. However, she did collaborate with Miley Cyrus. The new Grammy winner shared a very personal note following the release of the new album.

Miley wrote on her Instagram, “My admiration runs so much deeper now that I've created along side of her. Thank you Beyonce. You're everything & more. Love you.“

In a recent press release, Beyoncé disclosed that she had initially planned to release COWBOY CARTER before Renaissance. “I was initially going to put COWBOY CARTER out first, but with the pandemic, there was too much heaviness in the world. We wanted to dance. We deserved to dance. But I had to trust God’s timing.” She said.