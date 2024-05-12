Camila Cabello drops sultry new single 'He Knows' with Lil Nas X ahead of album release!

Camila Cabello, the señorita singer, released her new single "He Knows" on May 10th in collaboration with Lil Nas X. The song arrives just after the pop sensation turned to social media to announce the release of her fourth solo album, C,XOXO, along with the cover image, which reveals the singer with recently dyed blond hair licking a blue lollipop and smiling into the camera. Camilla Cabello poses at the Met Gala, releases her new single "he knows" ahead of album release. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly(REUTERS)

Earlier this year, Cabello launched her new album era with the Playboi Carti-assisted “I Luv It.”

On May 6, Cabello and Lil Nas X appeared on the Met Gala's green carpet, teasing the debut of their new song. This song follows her last hit, I Luv It, and is the first single from her highly anticipated new album.

The song's music video features the collaborators in their spectacular Met Gala outfits. The song is a lighthearted but sensual single where Cabello, 27, teases a cat-and-mouse game with an infatuated suitor, singing over the catchy clapping beat, “I think he knows / When I play with him like that / When I say it to him like that / Have my way with him like that / I think he knows (He knows).”

So far, the My Oh My singer has released a self-directed teaser as well as a new single from her summer album.

How did the singer go about writing the song?

According to her recent interview with People Magazine, she loved the album-making process and was pleased with the outcome. Before creating this album, she remixed the Stromae song "Mon Amour." "I hopped in the booth and wrote something on my own," she told the publication.

The Senorita singer opened up about the idea for her upcoming album. She explained that the inspiration for the record came from developing relationships and friendships, going on dates, and doing common things. ”[I became an] experience junkie." "It was my 'year of yes,'" she explained. Her album C, XOXO, will be available on June 28.