Met Gala 2024: From under Karol G’s umbrella to Camila Cabello’s icy clutch, top viral moments from the gala

According to The Met, the minimum cost of a table of 10 at the Met Gala is $350,000 ( ₹29,227,065) whereas individual tickets are priced at $75,000 ( ₹6,263,062). Maybe this is why we have crazy moments like these. Check out the top viral moments straight from the MET 2024: A look at the most viral moments from Met Gala 2024

Under the umbrella

Karol G made her debut at the Mat Gala 2024 in a crystal-embellished gown by Marc Jacobs, giving the look a whimsical twist with elf ears. But she went viral even before the big reveal thanks to her grand entrance. To keep her OOTD under wraps, the Colombian singer walked in hiding under a giant umbrella

Tyla's ‘lift kara de’ moment

Tyla captivated onlookers as she ascended the Met Gala steps without touching the ground, clutching a sand-filled hourglass. Adorned in a textured champagne Balmain gown, she exuded elegance and grace

Doja Cat: Winner of wet t-shirt contest

The rapper came out of her hotel wearing nothing but a towel. However, before walking the red carpet she dropped the towel and changed into a maxi-length wet T-shirt by Vetements

Camila Cabello's ICY moment

Camila Cabello dazzled in a gold gown adorned with over 250,000 Swarovski crystals, weighing over 15 pounds. Curated by designer Ludovic De Saint Sernin, the attire took 450 hours to be made. But the highlight was her purse, made of an actual ice block containing a red rose

Amelia Gray Hamlin inspired by our very own Uorfi Javed?

Perfectly in line with the dress code ‘The Garden of Time’, Amelia Gray Hamlin opted for a yellow mini dress that featured a mini terrarium full of violet roses. Her OOTD is being compared to a similar creation donned by fashion icon Uorfi Javed in the past. Who do you think wore it best?

In your opinion, which of these viral moments from the Met Gala was the most iconic this year?