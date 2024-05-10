ARTMS embrace Summer ‘Air’ in final pre-release single for debut album ‘Dall’
ARTMS' debut full-length album, Dall, is scheduled to hit streaming platforms on May 31, 2024.
Original LOONA members' (JinSoul, HaSeul, Kim Lip, HeeJin, and Choerry) next lunar-themed project is officially here! Functioning under Jaden Jeong and Joseph Baek's MODHAUS (모드 하우스) label and entertainment agency, ARTMS unveiled its fourth and final pre-release single, Air, on May 10, teasing their upcoming debut studio album Dall's (Devine All Love & Live) ultimate big reveal later this month.
Reminiscent of LOONA 1/3's debut EP, Love & Live, ARTMS' forthcoming full-length album will feature eleven tracks. It's slated to roll out on streaming platforms on May 31 at 1 pm KST. Ahead of its premiere, the K-pop girl group delivered four pre-release tracks, generating anticipation and buzz around their new project.
Air is one of the four music singles revealed thus far. The May 10 single synonymously identifies as summer in a song. Its effervescent, sultry, sonic energy inspires a musical energy tied to the season. The song "pairs a bouncing, bubbly bass line with an airy falsetto,” and the “sunny track is effortlessly catchy and just begging to be replayed.”
Watch ARTMS' Air music video
Air's official description illustrates the members' artistic expression of “moving ahead ambitiously and without restraint, rather than adhering to what society or norms dictate.”
ARTMS Dall Tracklist
From the eleven-track album, four pre-release singles have already been unveiled. Before revealing the summery inspiration of Air, ARTMS dropped the tracks Birth, Flower Rhythm and Candy Crush.
While Birth expressed the highs and lows of love and heartbreak, Flower Rhythm panned out as an '80s pop-inspired track “about the anticipation of approaching a new crush.” On the other hand, Candy Crush unveiled an easy-listening music experience. The pop-inspired song continues the hearty storyline by expressing the “moment one finds true love.”
ARTMS' first full-length album's tracklist, encompassing different genres like the various phases of the moon, is as follows:
- url
- Virtual Angel
- Sparkle
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
- Flower Rhythm
- Candy Crush
- Air
- Unf/Air
- 조난 ('Distress' - literal translation)
- Butterfly Effect
- Birth
About ARTMS
The K-pop quintet's debut follows its first sub-unit, ODD EYE CIRCLE's introduction in the summer of 2023. The girl group's name takes after the Greek Goddess Artemis, who is closely associated with the moon.
Following a long battle over creative freedom, all twelve LOONA members parted ways with BlockBerryCreative in 2023. Soon after winning their lawsuits, the now-ARTMS members signed with MODHAUS, resulting in their brand-new lunar-themed debut with the ARTMS project, starting with the revival of the beloved ODDEYECIRCLE.
