Assemble24: tripleS prove ‘Girls Never Die’ in 1st full-length album featuring all 24 members

tripleS' full 24-member lineup officially reunited to deliver their debut studio album ASSEMBLE24 on Wednesday, May 8. Formed under Jaden Jeong and Joseph Baek's MODHAUS (모드 하우스) label and entertainment agency, the uniquely expansive girl group aims to approach success on its distinctive decentralized path. May 8: All 24 members of tripleS reunite for their first studio album, ASSEMBLE24, accompanied by a music video for the lead single, Girls Never Die.

Earlier this week, the group released a Highlight Medley video featuring snippets of all tracks in their first full-length album, ASSEMBLE24. The carousel-themed video compilation featured individual shots, Dimension sub-unit photos, and pictures of all members united under the same roof. Beckoning the arrival of a unique new idol group, this video ultimately set the mood for the members' May 8 comeback, with lead single Girls Never Die.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Watch the tripleS Girls Never Die Music Video

Also read | Lovely Runner replaces Queen of Tears as most popular K-drama this week; JTBC's Frankly Speaking debuts on Top 10 chart

The title track, Girls Never Die, is “a song that expressed the determination to go one's path and stay true to yourself.” As expected, the lead single fittingly describes the girls' never-die-attitude and indomitable willpower. The song's name appropriately captures the essence of the girls' OT24 debut.

Girls Never Die suitably illustrates a picture of togetherness and the members' persevering steadfastness. It ultimately also becomes the theme of their survival story in a severely competitive entertainment industry striving for impossible perfection.

triple S - ASSEMBLE24 tracklist

S Girls Never Die (lead single) Heart Raider Midnight Flower White Soul Sneakers Chiyu 24 Beyond the Beyond Non Scale Dimension

More about tripleS

All 24 members have established themselves as K-pop's biggest active girl group. Their latest musical project paves the way for their upcoming follow-up planned endeavours as a full team.

Also read | Cha Eun Woo, Seventeen, Park Bo Young and others dominate at 2024 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards. Winners list out!

Even before putting out their first musical release as a 24-member team, the group has been delivering content through sub-unit combinations called Dimensions, all formed through fan participation voting on the official tripleS app Cosmo.

The currently functioning Dimensions defining the group's wholistic identity are Acid Angel from Asia, +(KR)ystal Eyes, LOVElution, EVOLution, and Aria. Their interconnected storylines and universe have captivated global audiences, resulting in the fandom community WAV.

Mapping out a larger-than-life trajectory, the rookie music act has already established itself as a pioneering presence. tripleS secured the Best New Female Artist title at the 2023 MAMA Awards and rose to the top newcomer spot at the 31st Hanteo Music Awards 2023.