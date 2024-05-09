2024 KCON Japan: Cha Eunwoo, Red Velvet, ILLIT, NCT Wish join weekend concert lineup; check schedule, streaming details

For the second KCON concert series of the year, a plethora of hand-picked artists are headed to Japan this weekend. Leaping from its prior Hong Kong venue, the next 2024 KCON event will be held from May 10 to 12, 2024, at the ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Cha Eunwoo and Red Velvet will be performing on Saturday, May 11, at the M Countdown Stage of KCON Japan 2024. (Instagram )

The expansive two-tier concert weekend will witness all M Countdown Stage performances (May 11-12) taking place at Zozo Marine Stadium, whereas the KCON Stage, Meet & Greet, Connecting Stage and Dance All Day segments will unravel at Makuhari Messe (May 10-12).

Later this year, the fan-favourite will return with a more dazzling lineup of stellar performances at the Los Angeles and Saudi Arabia stops of the KCON 2024 series.

2024 KCON Japan hosts/MCs: Astro's Cha Eunwoo will be hosting the May 11 KCON Japan main show, and CNBLUE's Jung Yong Hwa will follow suit the next day, May 12.

ZEROBASEONE's Park Gunwook and Sung Hanbin will serve as the special MCs for the Sunday, May 12, M Countdown Stage at Zozo Marine Stadium. Meanwhile, their bandmate Kim Taere, who participated in the Queen of Tears soundtrack, will enjoy the spotlight during his special stage moment.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun and Woonhak will lead as special MCs on the M Countdown Stage on Saturday, May 11.

On Friday, May 10, Street Dance Fighter's crew TSUBAKILL will step up as the special judges for the Dance All Day segment.

2024 KCON Japan Lineup and schedule

KCON Japan 2024 Day 1 (Friday, May 10)

KCON Stage: BOYNEXTDOOR, DXTEEN, INI, Isaac Hong and TWS.

BOYNEXTDOOR, DXTEEN, INI, Isaac Hong and TWS. Showcase: AIMERS, ELAST, Isaac Hong, LIMELIGHT, NOWADAYS, The Wind, WHIB and YOUNITE.

AIMERS, ELAST, Isaac Hong, LIMELIGHT, NOWADAYS, The Wind, WHIB and YOUNITE. Meet & Greet: BOYNEXTDOOR, DXTEEN, INI, Kep1er, TWS and ZEROBASEONE.

BOYNEXTDOOR, DXTEEN, INI, Kep1er, TWS and ZEROBASEONE. Connecting Stage: DXMON, n.SSign, The Wind, TIOT, TRENDZ and WAKER.

DXMON, n.SSign, The Wind, TIOT, TRENDZ and WAKER. Dance All Day: DXTEEN, eite, LIMELIGHT, NOWADAYS, n.SSign, VVUP and WHIB. | Dance All Day X M2: BOYNEXTDOOR, INI and P1Harmony

KCON Japan 2024 Day 2 (Saturday, May 11)

Red Carpet event: 4 pm local time

4 pm local time M Countdown Stage (5:30 pm local time): BOYNEXTDOOR, B.D.U. Cha Eunwoo, EPEX, INI, Kep1er, SHINee's Key, NiziU, P1Harmony, Red Velvet, THE NEW SIX, The Wind, TWS and ZEROBASEONE.

BOYNEXTDOOR, B.D.U. Cha Eunwoo, EPEX, INI, Kep1er, SHINee's Key, NiziU, P1Harmony, Red Velvet, THE NEW SIX, The Wind, TWS and ZEROBASEONE. KCON Stage: Kep1er, ME:I, NCT WISH, n.SSign and P1Harmony.

Kep1er, ME:I, NCT WISH, n.SSign and P1Harmony. Showcase: DXMON, eite and VVUP.

DXMON, eite and VVUP. Meet & Greet: EPEX, Jung Yong Hwa, NiziU, P1Harmony, xikers and YENA.

EPEX, Jung Yong Hwa, NiziU, P1Harmony, xikers and YENA. Connecting Stage: 8TURN, EPEX, DXTEEN, LUN8, VANNER, WHIB and YOUNITE.

8TURN, EPEX, DXTEEN, LUN8, VANNER, WHIB and YOUNITE. Dance All Day: AIMERS, E'LAST, TIOT, TRENDZ and WAKER. | Dance All Day X M2: BOYNEXTDOOR, NiziU, ME:I and TWS.

KCON Japan 2024 Day 3 (Sunday, May 12)

Red Carpet event: 4 pm local time

4 pm local time M Countdown Stage (5:30 pm local time): 8TURN, H-Fi Un!corn, ILLIT, IS:SUE, JO1, Jung Yong Hwa, ME:I, NCT WISH, Taeyeon, TEMPEST, xikers, YENA and &TEAM.

8TURN, H-Fi Un!corn, ILLIT, IS:SUE, JO1, Jung Yong Hwa, ME:I, NCT WISH, Taeyeon, TEMPEST, xikers, YENA and &TEAM. KCON Stage: TIOT, wooah, The Wind, &TEAM, JO1 and xikers.

TIOT, wooah, The Wind, &TEAM, JO1 and xikers. Showcase: LUN8, TRENDZ, VANNER and WAKER.

LUN8, TRENDZ, VANNER and WAKER. Meet & Greet: ILLIT, ME:I, NCT WISH, TEMPEST, TIOT and &TEAM.

ILLIT, ME:I, NCT WISH, TEMPEST, TIOT and &TEAM. Connecting Stage: AIMERS, eite, E'LAST, LIMELIGHT, NOWADAYS and VVUP.

AIMERS, eite, E'LAST, LIMELIGHT, NOWADAYS and VVUP. Dance All Day: DXMON, LUN8, VANNER and YOUNITE. | Dance All Day X M2: ILLIT, JO1 and &TEAM.

Where to Watch KCON Hong Kong 2024

Only membership holders on “level: ALL ACCESS” can view the M Countdown show and Meet & Greet events on the KCON official & Mnet K-POP YouTube channel. However, other events, including the KCON Stage, Showcase, Connecting Stage, Dance All Day segment and the Red Carpet event, will be live-streamed on the channels for free.

Other official broadcast partners for the concert's M Countdown stage include the streaming platform TVING in Korea, Mnet Smart+ in Japan, and Blast TV in the Philippines.

(*All dates based on local time | Artist Lineup and the event schedule may be subject to change or cancellation under certain circumstances.)