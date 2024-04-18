 K-pop weekend: Tomorrow X Together, Zerobaseone and others to impress at 2024 Music Bank Belgium World Tour stop - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

K-pop weekend: Tomorrow X Together, Zerobaseone and others to impress at 2024 Music Bank Belgium World Tour stop

ByAshima Grover
Apr 18, 2024 08:25 PM IST

Tomorrow X Together, Zerobaseone and other K-pop acts to stop in Antwerp, Belgium, this weekend for the first 2024 Music Bank concert.

Looking forward to another weekend K-pop concert series? The 2024 edition of KBS' Music Bank in Antwerp, Belgium, is here to cure your blues.

Tomorrow X Together, Zerobaseone and other K-pop groups to take the stage at Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, on April 20, 2024.(Instagram)
Tomorrow X Together, Zerobaseone and other K-pop groups to take the stage at Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, on April 20, 2024.(Instagram)

Announced in December 2023, the South Korean national broadcaster KBS pulled the curtain on the upcoming stop of the ongoing Music Bank World Tour series that kicked off in 2011 in Japan. The tour has so far done its rounds all around the globe, with myriads of K-pop acts performing live in international cities, including Tokyo, Paris, Jakarta, Mexico City, Hong Kong and more.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

For the first 2024 live concert to keep the Music Bank dice rolling, several 4th Generation K-pop acts are heading to the largest and most famous concert venue in Belgium - Sportpaleis in Antwerp - on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

2024 Music Bank lineup for Antwerp concert

According to kpopplanet.eu, boy groups Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Oneus, Zerobaseone, RIIZE and girl groups StayC and (G)I-DLE will serve awe-inspiring tunes for the next stop of the Music Bank World Tour, which last dropped its Korean harmonies in Paris and Mexico City in 2023.

Also read | BTS V's involvement in pro-military ‘double dragons’ video stirs online controversy

After their show-stopping performance in Belgium, Zerobaseone members will swiftly fly back to Seoul for the upcoming Seoul Festa 2024 Opening Party scheduled to take place on May 1, 2024. They will also be delivering stunning concert pieces at the M Countdown stage of 2024 KCON in Japan on the second day of the three-day music extravaganza.

Meanwhile, the HYBE Labels boy band TXT released its sixth mini-album, minisode 3: Tomorrow, on April 1.

Big Hit's official synopsis of the 7-piece record describes it as “a story of a boy who remembers a past promise and goes in search of “you” who he made the promise with. The boy recalls the innocent aspirations that he dreamed of with “you” in his youth and decides to find “you” and move forward to tomorrow. The boy says that tomorrow with “you” is hope and salvation.”

NewJeans, The New Six (TNX), StayC, AB6IX, ITZY and (G)I-DLE took the audience by surprise with their daunting stage presence in Mexico City in October 2023.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / K-pop weekend: Tomorrow X Together, Zerobaseone and others to impress at 2024 Music Bank Belgium World Tour stop
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On