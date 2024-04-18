K-pop weekend: Tomorrow X Together, Zerobaseone and others to impress at 2024 Music Bank Belgium World Tour stop

Looking forward to another weekend K-pop concert series? The 2024 edition of KBS' Music Bank in Antwerp, Belgium, is here to cure your blues. Tomorrow X Together, Zerobaseone and other K-pop groups to take the stage at Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, on April 20, 2024.(Instagram)

Announced in December 2023, the South Korean national broadcaster KBS pulled the curtain on the upcoming stop of the ongoing Music Bank World Tour series that kicked off in 2011 in Japan. The tour has so far done its rounds all around the globe, with myriads of K-pop acts performing live in international cities, including Tokyo, Paris, Jakarta, Mexico City, Hong Kong and more.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

For the first 2024 live concert to keep the Music Bank dice rolling, several 4th Generation K-pop acts are heading to the largest and most famous concert venue in Belgium - Sportpaleis in Antwerp - on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

2024 Music Bank lineup for Antwerp concert

According to kpopplanet.eu, boy groups Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Oneus, Zerobaseone, RIIZE and girl groups StayC and (G)I-DLE will serve awe-inspiring tunes for the next stop of the Music Bank World Tour, which last dropped its Korean harmonies in Paris and Mexico City in 2023.

Also read | BTS V's involvement in pro-military ‘double dragons’ video stirs online controversy

After their show-stopping performance in Belgium, Zerobaseone members will swiftly fly back to Seoul for the upcoming Seoul Festa 2024 Opening Party scheduled to take place on May 1, 2024. They will also be delivering stunning concert pieces at the M Countdown stage of 2024 KCON in Japan on the second day of the three-day music extravaganza.

Meanwhile, the HYBE Labels boy band TXT released its sixth mini-album, minisode 3: Tomorrow, on April 1.

Big Hit's official synopsis of the 7-piece record describes it as “a story of a boy who remembers a past promise and goes in search of “you” who he made the promise with. The boy recalls the innocent aspirations that he dreamed of with “you” in his youth and decides to find “you” and move forward to tomorrow. The boy says that tomorrow with “you” is hope and salvation.”

NewJeans, The New Six (TNX), StayC, AB6IX, ITZY and (G)I-DLE took the audience by surprise with their daunting stage presence in Mexico City in October 2023.