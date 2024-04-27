Cha Eun Woo's undefeated reign over April Individual Idol Brand rankings continues; Blackpink, ILLIT members make Top 10

K-pop group members represent the colours of the rainbow, making up a whole. On countless occasions, the buzz surrounding certain artists tends to surpass that of their bandmates. Cha Eun Woo (Astro) and Jennie (Blackpink) dominated the April Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings (2024).(Instagram)

In the monthly battle of individual idol brand rankings, the Korean Business Research Institute analyses how well the members of top-ranking groups fare in media, accumulating all the buzz around them through media coverage, consumer participation, interaction and community awareness indexes. And the record for April 2024 is finally in!

For this month's survey, the Korean institute drew up a tally of 1730 idols, amassing data from March 25 to April 25.

Cha Eun Woo's Undefeated Reign over Individual Brand Reputation Rankings

Maintaining his uninterrupted streak of heading brand reputation rankings for months on end, Astro's Cha Eun Woo has done it again. Holding on firmly to his top spot for April, the singer-actor racked up a brand reputation index of 3,891,140.

High-ranking keywords associated with him included “fan-con,” “Just One 10 Minute,” “Wonderful World,” “perform,” “perfect,” and “happy.”

Obtaining a score of 89.57% positive reactions, Eunwoo has become a headline-favourite artist due to his recent contributions as an actor credited to the MBC TV drama series Wonderful World. The revenge tragedy thriller wrapped up its 14-episode run on April 13, 2024. He also kicked off his solo Asia fan-con tour, Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator], in Seoul in February.

In addition to ranking atop the April list, he even held on to the #1 rank in March. For the months of January and February, he stuck to the #2 spot in Individual Brand Reputation rankings. Moreover, he came in at the fifth rank for the April Advertisement Model Brand rankings, but again dominated the April Boy Group Member rankings and once more took the second spot for the month's Actor Brand rankings.

Blackpink members' rankings

Blackpink's Jennie came in after Eunwoo to secure the second spot with a brand reputation index of 3,473,456. On April 26 (KST), she came out as a spotlight stealer, featured on Zico's anticipated music return with digital single SPOT, sweeping music charts all over the world.

As for the other members of the girl group who are currently branching out their individual artistic paths, Lisa and Rosé stood at #8 and #9, respectively. Jisoo made it to the Top 20 by securing the 19th place.

ILLIT members' rankings

The Belift Lab (HYBE) quintet debuted on March 25. Despite their short time in the industry, the girl group members are already owning up to their positions with leading ranks.

ILLIT's Wonhee debuted on the Individual Brand Reputation index at the third spot with a score of 3,064,663. Her bandmates, Minju, Moka, Yunah and Iroha clocked in amid the Top 20 rankings at the following spots - #6, #12 and #16.

What about the BTS members?

Despite the group's ongoing hiatus amid the members' military obligations, nearly all members made it to the Top 30.

Park Jimin sat at the 7th place, while Jin and Jungkook made it to the Top 20 at #17 and #20. V, aka Kim Taehyung, closed the show at the 22nd spot, while J-Hope trailed behind at #23. BTS leader RM was the last member of the squad to make it to the list at the 27th spot.

Top 30 Individual Idol Brand rankings