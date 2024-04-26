'Pulling BTS card’: HYBE slammed for 'double standards' as RM and NewJeans' comebacks clash

BTS' RM surprised fans with a surprise comeback album announcement on April 26th. But guess what? ARMY’s aren’t the only ones excited – NewJeans also announced their comeback on the same day! This unexpected scheduling clash has sent netizens into a frenzy, with criticism, confusion, and mixed emotions. Many are questioning HYBE's intentions, wondering if releasing RM's album alongside NewJeans' group comeback is a deliberate strategy amidst the ongoing feud with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. Legal dispute between HYBE and ADOR CEO adds tension to RM and NewJeans' album releases(BigHit music, ADOR)

BTS RM announces new album Right Place, Wrong Person

On April 26, KST, RM (Kim Namjoon), the leader of BTS, announced the release of his second album Right Place, Wrong Person. The album was completed before RM’s enlistment. The album is set to drop on May 24, at midnight EST/1 PM KST, the same day NewJeans (backed by ADOR) will drop their album How Sweet.

Netizens divided over RM and NewJeans’ comeback date

Some K-pop fans are unhappy with HYBE’s decision. They believe RM's solo release will inevitably overshadow NewJeans' comeback. This is further supported by the fact that HYBE has previously stated that they will ensure nothing gets in the way of the comeback of NewJeans.

“Hello, this is HYBE. We are here to inform you about the legal action to protect NewJeans’ rights and interests infingement. NewJeans will continue activities as planned, with the new music video released on the 27th and their double singles to be released in May and June. We will do our best so that the comeback activities aren’t hindered and released on time.” The label earlier released a statement.

The latest development occurs amidst an ongoing legal dispute between ADOR's CEO, Min Hee Jin, and HYBE. The company which backs major labels like BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans and more, alleges that there were attempts by Hee Jin to gain control over ADOR, the label's subsidiary. Consequently, the music entity has announced its intentions to press charges against the CEO and related entities for the same.

"Typical HYBE behavior. Whenever they're in a pinch, they pull out the BTS card to save themselves," wrote a user on social media, echoing sentiments shared by many criticizing the label. "HYBE, those b******s. BTS is not your shield. Stop using them whenever you're in trouble and give them the proper promotions they deserve." Another comment noted, "Announcing it right now? Makes it really hard for anyone to believe it was a coincidence..what double standards."