Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘discussing marriage’ after years of dating; ‘that is a reality’

After four years of keeping their romance largely under wraps, it seems Zendaya and Tom Holland are planning a web-slinging wedding. According to a new report, the couple, who first sparked dating rumours after co-starring in the Spider-Man films, have reportedly been discussing marriage. The source close to the couple also claims that for Zendaya and Tom, saying "I do" could be a very real possibility in the near future. Zendaya and Tom Holland steal the spotlight at Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet event: Pics and videos

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s marriage talks

People exclusively reported on April 25 that the stars may be looking forward to a future together after successfully keeping their romance under wraps while pursuing their careers in the limelight. "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality," a source told the magazine recently.

The celebrities, who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, were quickly followed by dating rumours. However, no confirmation was given until 2021 when the couple was finally spotted packing on the PDA in Holland's car.

Wedding bells for Zendaya and Tom Holland?

"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives out there on social media for the most part," the source explained the couple's stance, which is well-known. From the very start, both the Spider-Man star and Euphoria actor have managed to evade media scrutiny and theories about their relationship with savvy and a low-key profile.

The source emphasizes that both Zendaya and Tom Holland are private individuals who have never found public attention “easy or comfortable.”

Is Spider-Man 4 happening?

There have been discussions about Zendaya and Tom Holland returning as MJ and Spider-Man, but nothing is official. Both actors seem keen to be involved, however, director Sam Raimi hasn't decided yet. This might surprise some fans who remember Raimi's original plans for a fourth Spider-Man film before the franchise reboot with Andrew Garfield. Meanwhile, you can watch Zendaya's brand-new film- Challengers.

Challengers hits theaters April 26.