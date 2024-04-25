Taylor Swift’s ex Matty Healy's ‘not so tortured’ reaction to his diss track; ‘I’m sure it’s..’

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, continues to stir up excitement. The pop star's 11th studio album has garnered attention for taking shots at numerous top industry names, leaving fans decoding the references since its release. Alongside mentions of Joe Alwyn, fans have identified references to another Taylor’s ex, Matty Healy. Rumours are in the air about the album's references to their short-lived relationship, but Matty Healy says he hasn’t ‘Really Listened to Much’ Rumors of Romance between Taylor Swift and the 1975 Frontman Matty Healy. (Image Credit: Shutterstock.)

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Matty Healy reacts to his diss track

The infamous ex of Taylor Swift was caught on ET's lenses. The lead singer of the 1975 was asked about his take on Swift's new album and how he would rate it. "How would you rate your Taylor diss track compared to the 30 others?" the cameraman asked Healy, who was in a rush to get into his vehicle.

The musician took a moment to process the information. “My diss track?” He asks. And once he understood what the cameraman meant, he smiled and replied with a cryptic remark. “I haven't really listened to that much of it. But I'm sure it's good.”

While Swifties are convinced that a large part of Swift's album is dedicated to her relationship with Joe Alwyn, with whom the singer was together for 6 years, many believe that one or two tracks potentially refer to Matt Healy as well, with whom she is believed to have had a short fling after her separation from Alwyn.

While the paparazzo is referring to a diss track, fans believe there are many romantic songs about him instead. Some have speculated that Swift’s But daddy I love him! is a response to her fans who have been critical of Healy’s past comments.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship

Both Healy and Swift never confirmed their relationship publicly but were strongly rumoured to be together for a short while. The relationship, which is said to have lasted only for a month, included multiple studio sightings and public hangouts. Additionally, Healy was spotted attending multiple stops on Swift’s tour, particularly in Nashville and Philadelphia during Swift's era.