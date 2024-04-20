Joe Alwyn ‘intentionally’ wanted to keep Taylor Swift's romance ‘very personal’ because…

Singer Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn long kept their relationship under wraps. While the public clamoured for details. With the release of Swift’s highly anticipated 11th studio album, attention has shifted to her ex, with whom she had a six-year relationship. However, Alwyn remains silent. According to a source speaking to People magazine, the Hollywood A-lister prefers privacy despite the intense media scrutiny. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

Joe Alwyn kept relationship with Taylor Swift ‘private’

Six long years of dating and yet the couple never officially committed in public eyes. Yes, they were spotted multiple times, walking hand in hand on the red carpet or at award shows, but they never displayed affection publicly on vacation or the date outing. Contrast that with Taylor's current relationship with Travis Kelce—now they're everywhere together. But Alwyn, according to a source, had a different vision, He ‘intentionally’ kept their romance out of the limelight, wanting it to be “his own personal story.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: Taylor Swift sings 'I'm Having His Baby'; fans warn Joe Alwyn to 'run': 5 TTPD tracks referencing ex trouble

Taylor Swift sings about her time with Joe Alwyn

The Tortured Poets has plenty to say about Alwyn and his treatment of Swift during those six years. Reports suggested the couple was on the brink of engagement before their final split. In her latest work, Swift sings about feeling trapped and lonely in a relationship that was falling apart. One of the track So Long London is known to be about Alwyn. The lyrics go by, "I stopped trying to make him laugh / Stopped trying to drill the safe.” Swift adds, “And I'm pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free.”

The couple broke up in early 2023, and now, a year later, a close friend of Alwyn has opened up about his time with the pop star in a recent conversation with People magazine. When friends found out he was dating Swift, “the relationship took a lot of people by surprise," says the source, adding, “but he wasn’t flaunting it.”

Also read: Taylor Swift drops the Tortured Poets Department: Explores the depths of heartache

Back in April 2022, The Favourite star spoke to WSJ and said, "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins.” Alwyn went on to add, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say.”