Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cozy up with Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper on double date at California coast

ByAditi Srivastava
Apr 25, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on double date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper in California

Forget red carpets; the hottest new A-list couple pairing might be brewing on the California coast. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted getting cozy with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on a double date. While the NFL star and Grammy winner are out and about in their relationship, the new lovebirds Hadid and Cooper have yet to make their relationship red carpet official. However, their star outings and PDA moments are not hidden from the paparazzi's cameras.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reportedly enjoyed a date night in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, as confirmed by Page Six. The pair, fresh from their Coachella Valley escapade, were joined by none other than the supermodel and pop singer's best friend, Gigi Hadid, and actor Bradley Cooper, who are reported to be dating each other while maintaining a low profile.

Also read: Emily in Paris season 4: Netflix unveils the release window of Lilly Collins starrer in 2024

Inside the A-listers double date

The outlet’s source verified that Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, was heard discussing the double date while in Las Vegas. When Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna, was in Las Vegas on April 24 for a QVC event, she mentioned a photo of her son that she had received from a California vacation spot. The photo showed Travis on the beach with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, as well as the new lovebirds. But the surprise wasn’t over yet. According to Donna, “Bradley Cooper will be at the same event as me.”

Also read: Kanye West's 'disgusting' sexist remark about Michelle Obama irks netizens; ‘first learn how to..’

According to a fan on Instagram, the Tortured Poets singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star were seen dining together at the La Bicyclette Restaurant in the city. According to PEOPLE, "Cooper made a surprise stop in Las Vegas with Danny's and Coops' food truck to meet Travis's mother, who greeted him warmly and said she knew he was in town." Bradley Cooper's presence at the beach wasn't just a random coincidence. He was actually in town for a special event at QVC. There, he played a role in serving lunch to a prestigious group called the "Quintessential 50" (Q50).

