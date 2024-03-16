Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper seal their romance with a passionate kiss on cozy NYC date night

PDA Alert! Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Can't Keep Their Hands (or Lips) Off Each Other. The supermodel boldly and passionately seized a moment during her dinner date with Bradley Cooper to share a kiss. The duo got cozy and affectionate while dining al fresco at Via Carota in New York City on Thursday. This marks their first public display of affection since rumors of their relationship began gaining traction. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper(AFP)

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper spotted kissing in New York

Gigi and Bradley, previously rumored to go public at the Oscars 2024, didn't hold back from a PDA-filled evening in NYC. However, they weren't alone, joined by close friends including 'Queer Eye' stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski. A snapshot captured by THEIMAGEDIRECT.COM shows them all smiles while chatting with their friends.

The dinner date appeared to be a celebration for Porowski's 40th birthday. Prior to the outing, Gigi took to her Instagram to share her wishes, writing, "Happy birthday Angel @antoni." The caption accompanied a brief video showing Porowski blowing out candles on a birthday cake. For the occasion, the 28-year-old opted for a chic black structured jacket, pairing it with a cozy sweater and coordinating leggings. Meanwhile, Bradley, going for a more laid-back vibe, sported jeans and a black jacket, appearing in high spirits for the outing.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's dating timeline

The 28-year-old began making headlines back in October when dating rumors with the Maestro star first surfaced. Pictures emerged of them dining together at the West Village hotspot. A source revealed to PEOPLE at the time that the duo was simply enjoying each other's company and nothing serious was brewing, although Hadid might have had a "short crush on him".

After the 2024 Golden Globes, the couple once again grabbed everyone's attention with a spontaneous date night. However, this time they were accompanied by Bradley's mother, Gloria, who had also been his date to the awards ceremony in January. "They were with a group of friends and all had fun. Bradley and Gigi looked happy together," a source told the outlet. "They weren’t overly affectionate, but it was still obvious that they are dating. There were lots of loving glances and flirting." They added. In February, Cooper was again spotted wearing a sweater from Hadid's clothing brand, Guest in Residence.